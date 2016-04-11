“I’m Not Friends With Stella Damasus, Neither Do I Have any Business with Her” Doris Simeon

Doris Simeon recently caught up with Abiola Alabi Peters and she got talking about recent happenings in her life and her past relationships the present one she has with her ex-husband’s wife, Stella Damasus.
Here’s an abridged version of the interview:
On her absence from the Movie Scene
I’m really scared. I just have to be choosy when it comes to acting now. There is a level you get to in your career, one needs to be careful so as not to spoil all you’ve built over the years on the screen with one stupid movie. So I’m only just trying to be careful and choosy in the kind of productions that I find myself.
On her relationship with Stella Damasus
I am not Stella’s friend, she and I don’t talk. We’ve never worked together before, so we are not friends, I don’t have any business with her.
On rumours of how her marriage crashed
That ship has sailed…by now, they all haved moved on. Next!
Common sense says you should hv a biz with her. She is raising your son. You don’t hv to be friends. It pays to be civil for your little man.
Seriously Doris! Why should you be friends with an aunty that claimed at the initial stage that she was just your husband’s friend and business partner but later turned to bed partner and later husband snatcher and baby stealer lol. Ladies, don’t trust anybody these days o, whether in church, office abi na business partner, because the heart of man is desperately wicked and husband snatcher no dey get sign for head o. I met aunty Stella and her late hubby in 2001. She appears to be an angel and she sure talks like one, especially when she’s talking God and relationships with you. She even get column at one point where she. Talk about God-fearing women and how to raise Godly children. But when the hubby passed on, the story and all the men in her life go come make you dey wonder wether na mamy water spirit or seductive spirit dey worry am. But anyway, whether na God say na Doris husband be her man or not I know sabi o, but that’s what she’s saying indirectly when asked. Doris, pele ti e. Ladies abeg no do friend friend come reach your hubby bed, be wise as serpent. For those that think na only single ladies dey cheat, some married women no dey carry last. Spirit of whoredom.
Doris gave Daniel serious headache!!!! She was allegedly CRAY CRAY!! It is better to live in the corner of a roof than live with a tempestuous woman. This Doris should just come out an die honest and use her platform to advise young wives on how to BEHAVE!! I’m sorry for your loss Doris but please use your platform to advise girls and women about how you can lose a perfect home because of an ungodly, bad behavior.
be* honest
Nan Car…..Pele o Stella Damasus .Which serious headache????
Stella Damasus… Welcome.
Sorry you have a business with her. Your son stays with her!
If you were in Doris’ shoes, you’ll be more mindful and logical with your comment. Her point is, she doesn’t know her. They are not friends and they haven’t worked together. You don’t expect her to respond, stating they are best buddies when they aren’t even acquaintances. I like Stella but what she did was distasteful. All along, she claimed the guy was not her lover but a friend and colleague. If what she was doing was accurate, she wouldn’t have had to initially tell unnecessary lies. You can only lie for so long. Mind you, her son lives with his Dad, and Stella lives with them.
Don’t really know you or your movies! But I am glad you have moved on. Do you and be the support your child/children need. On the other side, maybe do a movie as well, crappy or not, to keep busy!
You don’t have to know her movies. Who sabi you sef?
Like. I also have never heard of xplorenollywood until today; via your comment. Run along, please.
Xplorenollywood or whather you call yourself. I have no idea of whoever the hell you are. But guess what? You’ve spoilt your non-existent market by the cocky and unnecessary shade you just threw. #Petty. Maybe you should also keep busy and stop throwing shade at celebrities you don’t like, so that you’ll be well known. Direct your energy to your work/business; as opposed to being sketchy.
Can these interviewers stop asking people these kinds of questions and allow this woman to heal? Ask about her son, yes but why are you asking her about how her marriage crashed all these years later. And you are expecting her to say she is friends with Stella Damasus? Really? Very insensitive. All parties have moved on relationship wise, so they need to find other intelligent questions to ask. She has a career, she owns a business, there are several questions that can come up from those alone. Her life does not revolve around her ex husband abeg.
Honestly, some of these questions are odder than fiction.
| Do you still have any business dealings with Stella?
Yes, I have set up a limited liability company to undertake a full recovery of my husband and son.
Ok.
Dear Doris, please move on , this pity party tingy you’re tryna do isn’t gonna work. If truly Stella “stole” your Husband which in my opinion is impossible…….what did you do when She:
1. Came into your house
2. seduced your husband
3.TIED HIM UP
4.Took Him away.. aka (bundled Him out of your house)
Please no one’s hiring you, stop saying you’re being choosy @xplorenollywood.com doesn’t even know you…..Stella moved on, Her Album is dropping soon, She’s done quite a number of movies after She “STOLE” your husband in broad day light….so move on pls>>>>>>>
Your comment just shows how unreasonable you are. Some of you are so irrational and unrealistic. It’s easy for you to go into people’s personal lives and say gibberish “move on” and the likes, when in reality, some of you are even weaker vessels. What pity party are you talking about for crying out loud? She was asked a question and she responded and here you are talking about pity party and moving on. Do you even know the term pity party and how to use it accutately? Please invest in a brain and while you’re at it, get a life.
Of course Stella moved on because she “stole” someone’s husband, someone she claimed was just a friend. Keke driver you’re being immensely senseless and highly biased. And it’s disgusting. It’s obvious you have an issue with Doris, even talking about how she’s getting no jobs, like you’re her Manager. Stella’s album indeed, like the last ones she had that never sold. Sit down, please.
LET ME TELL Y’ALL. EXCEPT JUJU IS BEING USED ON A MAN NO ONE CAN EVER EVER STEAL YOUR HUSBAND. WOMEN!!!! WE BETTER WAKE UP. YOUR HUSBAND MADE A CONSCIOUS EFFORT TO BE UNFAITHFUL, PACK HIS BAGS AND LEAVE YOU. HE WAS NOT COERCED, NOT FORCED AND YOU NEVER KNOW WHAT HE TOLD THE OTHER WOMAN. NO BODY EXCEPT WITH EXTRA TERRESTRIAL POWERS CAN “SNATCH” A MAN SO MBOK ALL THESE TALK SHOULD STOP. BETTER FACE YOUR MEN AND LEAVE THE OTHER WOMEN ALONE.
YOUR MEN FORSAKE THEIR VOWS BEFORE GOD AND MAN AND THEN OF COURSE YOU BLAME THE WOMAN WHO DID NOT LAY IN BED MAKING PROMISES TO YOU AT NIGHT.
NDISIME MMKPO!!!!
EFIK WOMAN, Calm your tits! It’s not that serious. I get what Jay was trying to say, that’s why he/she put the stole in quotes. I know today is Monday, but calm down.
Are you sure you’re not with someone else’s husband/boyfriend? Your comment = guilty conscience. You better calm down before you have a cardiac arrest.
@keke driver, you comment is not reasonable. Just because you are a fan of stella doesn’t mean you should support what is not right, Doris moved on, you ain’t gotta to worry about her. She only responded to a question she was asked. Geez, some people are so insensitive to others emotion.
Aunty keke driver,
Stella KNEW Ademinokan was married when they started doing “hello-hi”
She KNEW he was married when they started dating
She KNEW and encouraged him to be unfair to his ex. If you are going dump somebody, at least have some decorum.
If na tiff things, she tiff am; but the pesin wey dem tiff like as dem tiff am
Because keke driver is also Stella Damascus!
Stella Damasus… Welcome
Stella, listen to urself. She should move on a stop the pity party!
They asked her a question, what did you want her to say?
Pity party indeed, her home was broken by a woman insisting she was a business partner, then suddenly turned bedmate and wife of your hubby and mum to your only child who has been taken away to another continent.
Please ma, you have no sense at all. If you did, you’ll realize that her world crashed down and if you can’t pray for or commiserate with her, then don’t come here and make asinine comments.
Even if she was a less than perfect wife and mother, I’m not sure she deserved this.
Ode.
Dear Jay and Keke driver
Please kindly confirm your marital status and sex so a social experiment on “how to seduce one’s partner” can be conducted for you and trust me your spouse will FAIL woefully I assure you.
We all know that there are people that befriend couples, with the pretext of work or anything else but their sole aim is to break up marriages.
Stella should take several seats back, clearly shame has left the building!!
You are quite silly. Sorry. Your comment is quite irrelevant to mine. All I was trying to say was/is, Keke Nape’s comment is ridiculous and he/she was being way too biased. Just because she’s a fan of Stella doesn’t mean she should throw unnecessary jabs at Doris or try to stand for what is clearly wrong. In retrospect, your comment doesn’t even correlate with my previous comment. Take care!
I thought she has moved on. But wait a second, why do ladies do this… blame the new wife and not blame the man? It is possible your relationship starts budding as business partners before the next big thing (NBT). Take it or leave it, in the absence of supernatural means, any man that leaves a woman for another woman has communicated his preference of the former to the latter. If the former was better, why go for the latter?
My goodness, where did you see her blaming the “new wife”? If from this interview you can automatically tell whether or not she’s moved on, then all I can say is, you’re extremely shallow. She’s a celebrity, when they get interviewed, they’re asked a lot of ridiculous and personal questions, whether or not they like the question or want to talk about it, and she responded in a comprehensible manner. It’s not like she’s all over social media bashing Stella. She was asked a question and she responded without being shady or juvenile. As long as she’s a celebrity, she’ll still be asked about this, even in years to come; Stella included. Leave Doris alone and let her breathe. Jeez!
People should leave Stella alone. That is Gods plan for both of them. This stealing of a thing is so old. Doris will end up with a man that will stay. Let’s not forget Angelina, Jennifer and Brad Pitt. Blame it on the woman. Everyone deserves to be happy.
Oh, please shut it. You guys should lean to stop involving God when you want to support what is clearly wrong. Don’t even bring God into this. Humans, y’all know how to twist things to favor/support what you want or believe.
Stella caused her self all these bad reps
Despite what was happening between Doris and Daniel,which i believe Stella knew since she was closed to Doris and Daniel, she couldn’t have used it as an opportunity to fall for Daniel and run abroad.
That really shows how desperate she was for a man and more over another woman’s husband.
She should remember the word KARMA…………. STELLA.
I like how Nigerians are quick to rely on ‘Karma’ to deal with someone. Have you ever thought that maybe Stella was Doris’ ‘karma’?? Or does ‘karma’ decide from when or whom it starts to operate??
NIRA, AKA Behavioral Psychologist? “Have you ever thought Stella is Doris’ Karma”? How do you guys come up with such outrageous things? When something similar happens to you in life, then think and say to yourself “maybe it is your own karma”. Such bs people say. Nigerians and twisting things and situations to suit what they secretly like or support.
@ Nira, are you not the same person who commented on being a single parent the other day . You are a single parent because it didnt work out between you and your Ex right? . My point is those who live in glass houses dont throw stones, stop judging people you dont know. For the record am a mum to my wonderful child by Gods grace. All am saying everyone has thier own stuff they are dealing with . So pls dont come on here and start throwing shades or acting all perfect . Leave Doris alone , she has her child leaving with his dad & another woman with her kids. So Doris has every right to voice her opinions when asked. Why didnt stella leave her children behind . And Doris is all alone without her son. God some people really show no compassion for thier fellow human beings or other mothers ! Gosh !
It’s a big shame on Stella n so callous of her, no wonder she had problems with Jaiye’s family. Let her remember that she has daughters too n there’s law of Karma.
Im sorry.. i beg to differ..i cannot beg a man to stay with me….you mean i lost that much value..NO..
Nothing can keep a man who dont want to stay….there’s no wife snatcher any where..guys want to move on or play around or test the waters…
instead of bashing Stella for “stealing”or Doris for “not keeping”.. Daniel wanted to move on..
Before you come at me.. remember its #myopinion..and im entitled to it.
cheers.
Your entitled to it, but it makes little or no sense.
Having said that, “I cannot beg a man to stay with me”; you were there when Doris was begging her ex-husband to stay with her? You can make your point without being too biased and mindless.
@ABK..youre so smart i dint even see it this..hmnn come to think of it…i wasnt there..where you?
..irony of it is im on the side of no one. i just dont want Doris feeling bad like she could have done something to keep the or “her” man……i also dont want the world crucifying stella like she’s a criminal….
i am objectively saying that we should see the bigger picture.. a marriage isn’t jail or a life sentence……….the guy moved on…cant you see.
but we love to criticize people sha.
i beg to differ, enough of stella bashing. No man can be stolen, especially one who is old enough to think for himself.
1. Alot goes on in a marriage breakup.
2.Truth is Daniel has just as much right as Doris to keep David. #Nosentiments.
3.what will make an African man get away with keeping your child away from you and you have media at your disposal, public opinion in your favour YET you keep saying the case is in court.
4.The Ademinonkans and Simeons must have Elders that must have interceded and thought it best that they seperate.
5. Even if Doris doesn’t have the money to fight, she has the media in her favour and she could have tore Daniel to shreds.
6. stella and Daniel are two adults who made up their mind to get married
7. Their is no moral compass to judge Stella’s behaivour.
8. the issue is between Doris and Daniel and as always been.
9.#My Opinion
@ debola, As a woman you should really what comes out of your mouth to another wonan. I pray no man or ex forefully runs away or takes your child away from you or any one close to you . Haba Some Women are so insensitive.
I hate women like stella.
I honestly feel for women who are not part of their children’s lives.It’s okay if a guy leaves but it’s better when the kids are with their mums.Nothing can replace a mother’s love.
I pray a better man that appreciates Doris marries her.
Dear,
this is not a case of being insensitive. I still stand on my listed points nobody knows what led to the breakdown of their marriage and Doris could have used the media as a weapon but she chose not to.
In a case of child xxxxxxxx, in a law court it is about facts and figures and not emotions of the mother was pregnant, went through hours of labour… issues like: who can take better care of the child. who has a better environment for the child are the main issues and not that you nursed the child through sore and bloated breasts
We are tend to forget that a Man has just as much RIGHT to keep a child as the MOM and some fathers are better mothers.
Doris should make the best of a bad situation, your child is living with another woman, you better start communicating with her#notasfriends. Go over there see your child. This is the advice i give my CLIENTS Egos can rise in a dead marriage without kids but with kids you need MATURITY.
I believe in fighting for what is yours, The reason why Men win most times is because we fight with Emotions and they fight with Facts.
Stella and Daniel are in an adulterous relationship.
Her second husband is alive and his first wife is alive.
I wonder what she is teaching her daughters.
SHAMELESS AND MORALLY BANKRUPT DUO!
There should be joint custody of the child. Why deprive Doris the right to her son.