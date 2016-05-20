Etihad Airways Hosts Trade Partners In Lagos | Photos

The official National Airline of the United Arab Emirates, Etihad Airways held a trade workshop on the 18th of May 2016, for its trade partners.
See photos from the event below:
_________________________________________________________________
Sponsored Content
They will employ a few Nigerians and ship all the money home.
Hello everyone, please I want to be a party of the cabin crew for ethiad airways please people show me the way.
Can someone connect me to Etihad? I currently work for a Local Airline, it’s nice here but I think it’s time to go international…lol. I’ll appreciate an e-mail address or phone number. Thanks in anticipation.