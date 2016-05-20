BellaNaija

Etihad Airways Hosts Trade Partners In Lagos | Photos

20.05.2016 at By 3 Comments

George Mawadri General Manager ( Right) Fola Akinboro, Marketing Lead (Middle)Percival Uwuchue, Airport Manager(Left) at the Etihad Airways Trade Workshop Event in Lagos.

The official National Airline of the United Arab Emirates, Etihad Airways held a trade workshop on the 18th of May 2016, for its trade partners.

See photos from the event below:

3 Comments on Etihad Airways Hosts Trade Partners In Lagos | Photos
  • Sad May 20, 2016 at 11:50 am

    They will employ a few Nigerians and ship all the money home.

  • MissTee May 20, 2016 at 12:51 pm

    Hello everyone, please I want to be a party of the cabin crew for ethiad airways please people show me the way.

  • Lady Mo! May 20, 2016 at 1:22 pm

    Can someone connect me to Etihad? I currently work for a Local Airline, it’s nice here but I think it’s time to go international…lol. I’ll appreciate an e-mail address or phone number. Thanks in anticipation.

