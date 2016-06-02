BellaNaija

Wike Describes Buhari's visit for Ogoni Cleanup Launch as Historic

02.06.2016 at By 4 Comments

Governor Nyesom Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike

Governor Nyesom WIke of Rivers has described the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari for the launch of the Ogoni cleanup programme as historic.

Speaking during a state-wide broadcast on Wednesday in Port Harcourt, Wike said that the visit was historic because it was not a political mission.

According to him, the visit is a good omen for the state since it is to kick-start the cleanup of oil exploration-induced pollution on Ogoniland.

“The president is not on a political visit to the state; he is here to kick-start the largest environmental cleanup in our nation’s history; this makes it historic. It is a visit for which Rivers people and indeed the Niger Delta will remain grateful.”

The governor used the medium to urge Rivers people to come out massively to accord the president a warm reception.

Wike announced that the government would put every measure in place to ensure that the state was safe for the presidential visit to achieve its purpose.

“We have, therefore, banned the use of motorcycles and tricycles in Gokana and Khana Local Government Areas for the period between 6 PM and 6 PM. on Thursday.

I call on Rivers people to be peaceful, law-abiding and demonstrate the traditional Rivers hospitality towards the president and his distinguished entourage throughout the visit.

As I have noted earlier, Mr President is here as the father of the nation, who cares about the environmental and developmental challenges that we face,” Wike said.

  • keke driver June 2, 2016 at 8:42 am

    Phew! some positivity……….now, that wasn’t sooo difficult!! LET’S TRY TO LIVE IN PEACE

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Beeeee June 2, 2016 at 9:46 am

    Which Buhari? According to Sahara Reporter’s, Buhari is not attending o, he is sending VP, Osibanjo (a.k.a, Ajala the “within Nigeria” traveller)

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • kagawa June 2, 2016 at 11:10 am

    eeyah.. he no come again na

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Somebody June 2, 2016 at 11:20 am

    And then Oga goes ahead to cancel trip. Na wa

    Love this! 2 Reply
