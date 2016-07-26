BellaNaija

“UBA has no involvement in or connection to these accusations” – Bank responds to Turkey Coup Claims

26.07.2016

Yeni Şafak 1Yesterday, Yeni Şafak, a newspaper in Turkey published an article containing sensational claims about the recent coup in Turkey.

The article which cited anonymous sources claimed General John F. Campbell a former U.S. commander of the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF), a NATO-led security mission in Afghanistan, was the organizer of the July 15 military coup attempt in Turkey.

The article also pointed fingers at Nigerian bank UBA within the alleged plot.
Turkey
The bank has now responded with the following brief but decisive statement;

UBA is aware of the on-going and spurious media speculation linking our institution to recent events in Turkey. In light of this we believe it is necessary to categorically state that UBA has no involvement in or connection to these accusations, which are clearly false.

We remain focused and firmly committed to delivering on our strategy to build Africa’s premier banking institution.

  • kilipot July 26, 2016 at 9:08 pm

    Ha!!

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • me July 27, 2016 at 8:14 am

    Would you guys even know if you were involved. Iti

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Ruby July 27, 2016 at 10:58 am

    I don’t believe UBA. They are thieves. That was how they debited me for an ATM card that I didn’t request for..everyday for the thief, one day for the owner.

    Love this! 4 Reply
    • Nguyi July 27, 2016 at 12:07 pm

      So your ATM card is now akin to a $2.0bn transfer. Rolling on the floor in laughter.

      Love this! 16
  • Oscar July 27, 2016 at 4:34 pm

    So they claim now…tomorrow they will kneeling & begging

    Love this! 2 Reply
