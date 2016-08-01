BellaNaija

1 Elimination + 2 Wild Card Entries! Find out Who Lucked out on the First MTN Project Fame Season 9 Elimination Show

06.08.2016

Another episode of the MTN Project Fame Season 9 aired tonight and it was quite the show!

It was the first Elimination show of the season and it featured the exit of one contestant while two other contestants got admitted into the Academy via the Wild Card contest.

Watch it here:

  • Mayborn August 7, 2016 at 1:16 am

    ehya favor.. they saw her as a treat and voted her out.. she got a good voice…. i knew Nigerians will vote for yusuff.. lolzzz. all the best house.

    • vee August 7, 2016 at 6:58 am

      you very right..so painful to see her not getting votes frm her so called frnds called colleagues

  • ray August 8, 2016 at 1:55 pm

    Yusuf didn’t really sing so well just like Bibie said, his lucky to be liked by many. Wish everyone luck sha.

