Should Husbands discuss Wills with their Wives? WATCH this Episode of “Moments” on BN TV

Is it true that Nigerians don’t like to write wills? The ladies of EbonyLife TV’s “Moments” discuss this alongside the guests of the day, actress Iyabo Ojo and designer Abike Domina.

Toke Makinwa, Michelle Dede and Bolanle Olukanni start off the conversation with possible reasons why Nigerians don’t like to write wills and the conversation moves on to marriages and how open spouses should be with each other in case of death.

