Should Husbands discuss Wills with their Wives? WATCH this Episode of “Moments” on BN TV

Is it true that Nigerians don’t like to write wills? The ladies of EbonyLife TV’s “Moments” discuss this alongside the guests of the day, actress Iyabo Ojo and designer Abike Domina.
Toke Makinwa, Michelle Dede and Bolanle Olukanni start off the conversation with possible reasons why Nigerians don’t like to write wills and the conversation moves on to marriages and how open spouses should be with each other in case of death.
Watch below.
MEN ARE DEADOOO MY GOD. THIS WOMEN WANT EVERYTHING WE SWEAT FOR NOT FORGETTING WE HAD PARENTS WHO GAVE BIRTH TO US AND TOOK US TO SCHOOLS FOR OVER 30YRS INCLUDING FEEDING AND CLOTHING US. WOMEN IS BETTER WE DONT DISCUSS OUR WILL WITH U OO BCOS WILLS ARE MEANT TO SHOW APPRECIATION TO OUR LIFE IN A LONG RUN . WOMEN SHOULD WORK HARD FOR THEMSELVES SO THAT U DONT GET DISAPPOINTED IF YOU ARE NOT LEFT WITH NOTHING OO . INVEST YOUR BRAZILIAN HAIR AND MANY MAKEUPS WITH PLENTY BAGS YOU DONT NEED FOR 50 YRS YOU WILL BE SHOCKED YOU COULD HAVE BUILT A SHOPPING MALL.
How is this even a discussion… simple solution to having greedy inlaws come to take things that doesn’t belong to them.. Please everyone needs a will both men and women.. We need to ensure that our children aren’t maltreated.. and ensure that you put your wife as the benefactor . not the brother who suddenly turns greedy when you die.. hian… It saddens me to see people unable to finish school because their parents die when the parents have enough to foot the bill even in death
Whilst the second half of your comment seems legit (albeit not entirely relevant) what are you ranting on about in the first half? So should men whose parents have already passed on in the majority of cases when they die leave their will to their parents and siblings or maybe I didn’t get. Who your will should benefit is of course your decision, most sensible people will use it as a means to take care of the people they were taking care of (or should have been taking care of) whilst they were alive, a means of investing in their legacy whilst they are no longer here on earth, supporting noble causes such as charities of interest etc. To avoid bias some husbands might choose not to discuss with their wives, others would prefer to at least have the discussion. I don’t see why not at least have the discussion.
Goes to show you should marry someone you trust. Trust in any relationship will save us the stress of long story in a will. Most importantly ladies should have an empire. The proverbs 31 woman is the perfect example of what you should be, I believe that a responsible man should leave an inheritance for his children no matter what age he is. Those that plan ahead are always ready for whatever life throws at them. Also if a man insists his wife is a house wife, then he should at least give her a monthly salary. As for me, I want to start building something that will outlive me, my children and grandchildren and praying that God blesses my boo with wisdom
The woman in Proverbs 31 works like a slave; makes you wonder what her husband’s roles are in the relationship. Sit down in the evening and have his meal brought promptly I suppose.
Nope, the Bible also makes it clear that any man who does not work to provide for his family is a failure, and that the fruits of the Spirit are for everyone – male and female. So he should be doing the same really: rising early, showing kindness to others, showing strength of character, doing honest work and yes, also working with his hands to keep his home in order (any man that just sits around to be served is nothing but a spectator or visitor in his own home). He should generally be a great example of a good man, a spiritual and moral leader working hard to ensure that his family is fully cared for. In a true Christian home, his role is absolutely pivotal.
“The woman in Proverbs 31 works like a slave”
.
This is the most ignorant mishmash of buffoonery I have had the displeasure of reading this morning.
You’re either not a Christian ( in which case your thoughts could be overlooked) or you’ve never actually read Proverbs 31 (in which case your ignorance is not surprising)
I am a woman. I believe God has different expectations from us, male and female in a relationship and he went ahead to give us examples. Now it’s not my business going to find out what God is saying to the man so I can rub it in his face. I will rather ask God to direct my boo and help him be all he designed him to be. But for my personal development I will check what God desires of me. The bible is filled with examples of great men. Abraham, Isaac, Daniel, Joshua, Moses, Paul… Even Jesus was a carpenter! men that knew the value of work!
Sigh. If you and your husband cannot discuss your wills or joint will, you’re not in a decent marriage… Simple.
If u show today 2016 women that u will your riches on her name 90percent women will make sure u die early . Put things in your food till you die. Why all the time men die before women. Those their insecurities makes them visit all kinds of juju and cook for you Talking from experience
I think the discussion missed a chance to pass on a little more enlightenment on the subject.
And I understand the ultimate goal is to have celebs as guests but it’d have been ace if they’d added an actual lawyer to the mix (maybe from one of those sexy law firms on the Island…), to provide clarity on somethings they touched on (such as the legal age for children to fully gain their inheritance & options for setting up trusts, using their mum as a trustee).
… then again, I suppose there’s only so much you can do with 23mins.
This round table looks like the gathering of witches – plotting and discussing nothing but how to kill us lol.
Michelle Dede’s voice is sexy!
Asif women these days aren’t making as much (or more) money and don’t need a will too. Everyone should have a will if you have someone you want to be taken care of in your absence (WHEN you die- no Godforbid, you WILL leave this earth one day)
By default, you should. That’s why you should marry someone you trust
I am sorry, I just cannot take Toke Makinwa serious anymore. I just cannot. My girls were saying the same thing and I was shamelessly defending her, but truth is I cannot take her serious.
Wills are something that should not be discussed with your wife. I believe money makes people do strange things. Wills should be between you and your lawyer who should advise you about how to take care of your family as detailed in the content of the will. Clamouring for men and women to share the contents of their will only breeds jealousy, envy, and death.
How on earth do men like you reason?? Have you ever sat down to ask yourself “if I don’t trust my wife, why the hell did I marry her?” Why do you men just insist on making fools of yourselves? If you can not sit down and make an honest to goodness financial plan with your wife in case of death, why did you go and disturb somebody’s daughter? Why did you not remain single???
Ask me o. Well, at least he is announcing it so women know what kind of man to avoid.
Everyone who has a bank account or any property should have a will – male and female. If I am going to marry someone, I expect that we both know which lawyer to contact and what is contained in the will.
Sadly, it’s not just an old people problem. I discussed life insurance and having a will with a friend once and his reaction was the same as Bolanle’s dad, he said he’s a christian and he knows his life is secure in God so having an insurance policy is like saying he doesn’t trust God. Even when I asked what then happens when he dies without having a will and his people come to do hostile takeover, he said his relatives are not like that. I just closed my mouth. I’m talking about a 23 year old.
This marriage issue will be the death of Nigerians! IMHO, marry the person who wants to be on the same team with you. That way, you won’t be having issues with Wills.
Some men marry women because they just want children, and they want someone to cook for them. To them, the wife is not on the same team with them, so when they put their loved ones in a heirachy, it’s 1. The parents that suffered over them, 2. Their children because they are blood,3. Their siblings.. Such men do not consider their wives important because they are not blood relatives, so they won’t discuss Wills with them..
There is a reason the Bible says a man should leave his father and mother and cling to his wife.
Nope.
Some men do not consider women because they know that all the woman cares about is money. After all the expensive dinner and trips to exotic places, he knows that the babe wouldn’t have his time if he doesn’t have money.
I’ve worked in two different family business. In both all the siblings knew what was coming to them. All amendments to the wills were signed by all husband/wife and children so no disputes.
Furthermore, in the UK such planning is necessary, you need the involvement & cooperation of your family members to disburse wealth even before death so as to save on inheritance tax. I don’t understand Nigerians reluctance to discuss death and wills.
I see no reason why spouses should withhold such information from each other especially if both of you are building your empire(s) and creating wealth together. People forget marriage is a CONTRACT.
Did everyone just hear what Abike said? She prefers to be lighter skinned and hates been dark . Jesus!!! What a thought and statement!?!?! “*raises eyebrows*