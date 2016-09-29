Nigerian Gay Rights Activist Bisi Alimi Says ‘I was gay by the time I first cried as a Baby’

Nigerian LGBT & HIV advocate Bisi Alimi has related his experience with being his authentic self in a post on Instagram.

He says,

Living an authentic life is fulfilling. It might not make you rich or famous. It might not get you the ‘the best things’ in life. But it will get you one thing. One big thing. The pleasure of appreciating who you see when you look in the mirror.

Living your authentic self will put a smile on your face even when you are having a shitty day. It’s the best gift you can give you. Know thyself, love thyself

I love y’all always. ❤️ #authentic #realyou #gayman #blackgayman #acomplished #lovewins