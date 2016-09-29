Nigerian Gay Rights Activist Bisi Alimi Says ‘I was gay by the time I first cried as a Baby’

Nigerian LGBT & HIV advocate Bisi Alimi has related his experience with being his authentic self in a post on Instagram.
He says,
Living an authentic life is fulfilling. It might not make you rich or famous. It might not get you the ‘the best things’ in life. But it will get you one thing. One big thing. The pleasure of appreciating who you see when you look in the mirror.
Living your authentic self will put a smile on your face even when you are having a shitty day. It’s the best gift you can give you. Know thyself, love thyself
I love y’all always. ❤️ #authentic #realyou #gayman #blackgayman #acomplished #lovewins
Photo Credit: Instagram/BisiAlimi
Bella, slow news day?
SU!! Mr Alimi!! You were not born gay!! You conditioned your mind and body into becoming a permanent homosexual. As a teen I had lesbian tendencies, as a young adult I had a lesbian relationship and as an adult I told myself this shit isn’t what I am… Now the thought of having same sex relations totally disgusts me to the point of puking… Y’all claiming to be born gay are only looking for avenues to excuse your indulging in such a disgusting and dispicable act.
He is born gay and there a millions of Nigerian Men and women who are born gay but the choose to remain in the closet. sadly most of this gay men and women in Nigeria are married or in a relationship with opposite sex just to hide there true sexuality. being born homosexual is natural you can’t just become gay it does not work that way.
You are right, we are born sinners which is the reason we all need God’s saving grace. Repentance and forgiveness. Well, I’m glad Bisi is admitting something here that some people at a very young age indulge in more sin, wrongful act than the other where exposure, environment and experiences play a key role in how our mind is conditioned. People who remain in the closet has absolutely nothing to do with being born that way or not. It boils down to fear of judgement. It boils down to sin is everywhere, some are covered better than the other.
Everything in life is about choices/decisions. If he is born gay then I’m born a fornicator. But I don’t use it as an excuse to justify my action We are all born liars, and thieves then. Homosexuality goes against nature, science and biology. Opposite sex is not against biology or nature it’s just the condition of when you engage in it that morality plays a role. People find pleasure, gratification in different things. If I find pleasure in having sex with a girl. then I will be a lesbian but I don’t. I like P*nis, it gives me all the sexual pleasure that I desire. Some go as far as finding pleasure in horses, goats.
What I find annoying about LGBT is they are trying to change a wrongful act as right I guess, we should all start protesting that our wrongs is right, we are born that way. It’s ludicrous.
This faulty argument again. The difference between fornication and homosexuality is that if you are fucking someone in your head, then you are not f**king them. If you are a homosexual in your head, you are GAY. GAY GAY GAY as the day is bright. You don’t have to have touched the same sex to be a homosexual. You can pray the gay away. You can marry the opposite sex but guess what, you are still gay. It is not just the physical act of touching the same sex that makes a person gay. If it was, then there would be no gay virgins. So please, get over yourselves, drop your bibles for a second oh holier than thou straight folks and see that gay people are real human beings with real lives. Carry your judgement and vitriol to rapists, pedophiles who openly marry children and the politicians that have stolen over N13trillion from the country since 1999. For one day, carry your hate for gay people and our sinful disgusting lives to groups that actually HURT people.
Of course I don’t believe this small paragraph will change your centuries of indoctrinated hate, but here’s hoping.
VERY CORRECT
@chekwube really? , tell me more!
It’s always you guys that make the loudest noise. I am sorry Nigeria and Nigerians doesn’t allow you to be.
That makes you ego-dystonic..
Love always win anyways.
Olori gbigbe.
Some people think that being gay is habit you form overtime and that’s not true at all. a person is born to be homosexual and i am glad that Bisi Alimi is actively speaking up about his sexuality publicly and i hope many Nigeria gays both Men and Female can have the courage to be open about it and Nigerians being able to know that there is nothing wrong in someone being gay. it’s natural.
Smh. That’s why Jesus said you have to be “BORN-again”.
Another backward thinking nigeria who is bringing religion to this.
See my challenge with this fellow; Shey u say ure gay. its okay, we ve heard. What then is the constant need to be in the limelight? stay on ur lane, live with your homosexual partner and stop putting it up in our faces everyday.
If you were in Nigeria, where strict laws apply, we can say ehen, he s fighting for something but ure stacked far away in the obodo oyibo where pretty much anything goes, get a job and free us. you are black, we have heard, You are gay! we have heard. we thank God, lets all move on pls…
It’s ok for him to speak on this anytime he wants. Nigeria is a country of over 180 millions people and at list there are about 20 or 30 million homosexuals who hide there sexual orientation secretly which does not have to be that way the need to have voice. countries like Israel, United State, UK, Canada etc are successful today because the accept that homosexual .
We have heard u..Bisi alimi’s voltron…U can run along,.
He is gay, in his pocket, his life ,his business..He should stop forcing it down our throats…Nah by force
Really???
He isn’t happy jare! A man who is always yelling ‘don’t you know I’m A man’ isn’t man enough!
Maybe he feels a moral obligation to speak up for those still in Nigeria who do not have a voice or the opportunities he has, and who if they spoke up will be jailed?
By your comment, Martin Luther King Jr should have been happy being an educated middle-class pastor in Black America, instead of making noise about segregation in the deep south which did not directly affect him.. Gandhi should have been content as a wealthy colored in South Africa, as least he was not suffering in India under british oppression so why make noise.
Do you understand the concept of fighting for the dignity and safety of others? Guess not.
@ Weezy… Bisi should make arrangements and take such people with him in obodo oyibo, so that they can aiso be free like him
Have you heard of underground rail road?
Nigerians are saying he should enjoy his life and leave them alone.
Chai u just spoke my mind. We have heard. Enjoy ur gay life and leave us alone.
He is fighting and speaking for the millions of gay men and women still living in Nigeria. Those who are unable to speak up for themselves and unable to openly love who they want to.
ATTENTION SEEKER.
Hmmm! This guy is also HIV positive.
@ Agu we have heard you. but i beg to differ on your stats of 20-30 million homosexuals in Nigeria! wetin happen? kuku say every single Nigerian is homosexual then. We understand people are different and all that, but can we rest from this Bisi Alimi matter? if he’s so sure what he is doing is right and natural as he claims, why does he need validation from the entire world?
Good for him for living his truth, so guys i’m really sorry for deviating the topic oh, so today i went late for my CDS which starts at ten, i arrived at past ten, so when i go to collect my CDS card that i submitted, the LGI asks what time i came i told him past ten then goes ahead to ask again what he says in the meeting and i tell him i couldn’t hear him well (the mic sounded muffled and it was quite noisy) and then all of a sudden he starts ranting about dealing with me and how i should mark the day ( there are hoards of late comers around as well but he says nothing to them only me) , and i have never interacted with this man on any level except submitting my clearance letter and signing my CDS card, so what i am trying to say in essence is what should i do or who should i report to if he decides to makes good on his threat?
Thanks jare my brother,
Since we have to be ourselves I can also claim I was born a thief and have been stealing since I first cried as a baby# authenticthief# # thief man#
your gender is as good as your sexual identity which is obvious not the orientation you later copied and adopted……
ode !!!
abi ooo…pls tell him. attention seeker oshii
CoRper C ur English like mine wey no go school
………………and you are gay since birth because you made yourself abi???@bisialimi
He needs serious delieverance,he should be taken to MFM.
With that picture… YOU INDEED LOOK LIKE A FIRST CLASS GAY!!!
Bisi Alimi. I love everything about your approach and selflessness. The fact you are able to be you and want others to do same…As someone posted “Mahatma Ghandi and Martin Luther King”. Beautiful! You also sound so very reassuring and confident about your claims as “Fact”. School me this: you were gat by the first time you cried as a baby…fantastic! Now this is the part that’s got me cranked up…the fact that you remembered when you first cried, that’s amazing and a very beautiful lie yet people buy it. You need to teach me some ropes you know; how to sell yourself as a product because you seem to have gotten the hang of it. Explain this to me. Lesbians and gay folks…is it that you consider the opposite sex unimportant? What basically is the thinking here? If you are born naturally gay, derivation based on “your” analysis will be that every one with a certain lifestyle is born that way which would make the case of evil and corruption a valid one. Right to whatsoever every individual believes in and no one is against it. There are certain lines we just don’t cross, but my guy…you just crossed the very most important one. One which goes against nature; waging war on the very essence of life, the life that you have right now. There are a million things to say, but let you, I and everyone else imagine this that whatever caused human existence created only woman or only man for the sake of this write up…imagine that for a minute. Such imagination condemns the excruciating pain’s of delivery the cramps, the carrying of yourself for 9months by your mother, all so you could be alive today and say this to her face. That’s the highest form of devalue to me. Same applies to our lesbian sisters. No father to impregnate your mothers. I for one have nothing against your choices. Bi, Gay, Straight, Animal lovers and what have you. No matter your religion, If you are civil with me, I will be the same with you but IMAGINE!!!