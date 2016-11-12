BellaNaija

Check out Vimbai Mutinhiri’s Video celebrating African Beauty with Ruby Gyang & Makeup Artist Anita Brows

12.11.2016

Media personality, producer, and beauty entrepreneur, Vimbai Mutinhiri, is set to host the Genevieve Beauty Awards on Sunday, November 13th.

In anticipation of the event, Vimbai has released a beautiful, artistic video in which she speaks about the importance of appreciating and celebrating African Beauty.

The video also features Nigerian soul artist, Ruby Gyang, as well as makeup artiste extraordinaire, Anita Brows.

  • Dorame November 14, 2016 at 9:25 pm

    When you promised my friend eyelashes in front of the world but never gave it to her. I like you more than this

    Love this! 1 Reply
