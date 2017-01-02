BellaNaija

2 Year Old, Browdy Shoff Saves his Twin Brother from Near Death Experience

03.01.2017

Browdy Shoff, 2, rescued his twin brother, Brock Shoff, after a dresser fell on him at their home in Orem, Utah on Friday.

A home surveillance video showed how Browdy for almost two minutes tried to free his brother from under the dresser which he eventually succeeded.

The twin’s parents posted the video on social media to advocate on the importance of childproofing the house for children’s safety.

Ricky Shoff said to CNN;

“We were hesitant to post this video initially, but a lot of parents have probably made the same mistake that we made, don’t have their furniture secured or bolted to a wall. Our house is very childproof, we are really cautious about all this stuff, so it never really crossed our minds that something like this could happen.”

Here is the video

Source and Video Credit: CNN , Youtube |News Updates

15 Comments on 2 Year Old, Browdy Shoff Saves his Twin Brother from Near Death Experience
  Rrrrrrr January 3, 2017 at 6:26 pm

    This is frightening

    Love this! 18
  Deni January 3, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    What a miracle! May God continue to protect us all

    Love this! 32
  Mo January 3, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    Thank God for the courage and smartness of Browdy, this was too close to being a terrible tragedy!!

    Love this! 33
  UNCLE GWE GWE GWE January 3, 2017 at 7:48 pm

    Adorable

    Love this! 7
  Busola I January 3, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    Awesome! had to watch the video more than once.

    Love this! 6
  Vikson January 3, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    Wow

    Love this! 2
  claire January 3, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    am i the only one who’s felt sick to the stomach watching this! the parents were where?! the kids screaming and the mother couldn’t even hear her own child crying!! pfft bad parenting absolutely shocking!!

    Love this! 8
    nene+ January 4, 2017 at 9:24 am

      Do you always hear when your children cry even if you are a full time house wife? Do you expect the little boy nearly compressed to wail? or the little Browdy to wail because he is 20 years and has been taught things to do when in danger?
      I just thank GOD he helped using the little man. What Browdy did some 30 years wouldn’t do. To God be the Glory he saved them.

      Love this! 22
    Jo! January 4, 2017 at 11:30 am

      You’re obviously not a parent yet, if you were, you’d know this could very easily happen to anybody. Very easily, carefulner

      Love this! 31
  nawa January 3, 2017 at 10:48 pm

    Amazing!!!!

    Love this! 1
  Sultana January 3, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    P.S. Bella, Janet Jackson haff born baby

    Love this! 2
    Bolu January 4, 2017 at 2:51 am

      She haff give bath!?Da ris very exziting.

      Love this! 4
  Pellz January 4, 2017 at 12:42 am

    Wawu @Sultana

    Love this! 2
  jesbadoma January 4, 2017 at 8:53 am

    Thank you Lord.

    Love this! 1
  Temi January 4, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    I won’t put anything pass these people trying to be on TV by all means

    Love this! 1
  Post a comment

