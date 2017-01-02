2 Year Old, Browdy Shoff Saves his Twin Brother from Near Death Experience

Browdy Shoff, 2, rescued his twin brother, Brock Shoff, after a dresser fell on him at their home in Orem, Utah on Friday.
A home surveillance video showed how Browdy for almost two minutes tried to free his brother from under the dresser which he eventually succeeded.
The twin’s parents posted the video on social media to advocate on the importance of childproofing the house for children’s safety.
Ricky Shoff said to CNN;
“We were hesitant to post this video initially, but a lot of parents have probably made the same mistake that we made, don’t have their furniture secured or bolted to a wall. Our house is very childproof, we are really cautious about all this stuff, so it never really crossed our minds that something like this could happen.”
Here is the video
Source and Video Credit: CNN , Youtube |News Updates
This is frightening
What a miracle! May God continue to protect us all
Thank God for the courage and smartness of Browdy, this was too close to being a terrible tragedy!!
Adorable
Awesome! had to watch the video more than once.
Wow
am i the only one who’s felt sick to the stomach watching this! the parents were where?! the kids screaming and the mother couldn’t even hear her own child crying!! pfft bad parenting absolutely shocking!!
Do you always hear when your children cry even if you are a full time house wife? Do you expect the little boy nearly compressed to wail? or the little Browdy to wail because he is 20 years and has been taught things to do when in danger?
I just thank GOD he helped using the little man. What Browdy did some 30 years wouldn’t do. To God be the Glory he saved them.
You’re obviously not a parent yet, if you were, you’d know this could very easily happen to anybody. Very easily, carefulner
Amazing!!!!
P.S. Bella, Janet Jackson haff born baby
She haff give bath!?Da ris very exziting.
Wawu @Sultana
Thank you Lord.
I won’t put anything pass these people trying to be on TV by all means