La La Land Leads with 14 Nominations, tying the Record set by Titanic…See the Complete List of Nominees for the 2017 Oscars

The nominations for the 89th Academy Awards (Oscar 2017) have been announced today Tuesday 24th of January. La La Land leads with 14 nominations, tying the previously set record by All about Eve in 1950 and Titanic in 1997.
The Oscars will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and will take place at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood on Sunday 29th of February.
See the complete list of nominees bellow.
Best Picture
“Arrival”
“Fences”
“Hacksaw Ridge”
“Hell or High Water”
“Hidden Figures”
“La La Land”
“Lion”
“Manchester By the Sea”
“Moonlight”
Best Director
“Arrival” – Denis Villeneuve
“Hacksaw Ridge” – Mel Gibson
“La La Land” –Damien Chazelle
“Manchester by the Sea” – Kenneth Lonergan
“Moonlight” -Barry Jenkins
Casey Affleck “Manchester by the Sea”
Andrew Garfield “Hacksaw Ridge”
Ryan Gosling “La La Land”
Viggo Mortensen “Captain Fantastic”
Denzel Washington “Fences”
Best Actress
Isabelle Huppert “Elle”
Ruth Negga “Loving”
Emma Stone “La La Land”
Natalie Portman “Jackie”
Meryl Streep “Florence Foster Jenkins”
Best Supporting- Actor
Mahershala Ali “Moonlight”
Jeff Bridges “Hell or High Water”
Lucas Hedges “Manchester by the Sea”
Dev Patel “Lion”
Michael Shannon “Nocturnal Animals”
Best Supporting- Actress
Viola Davis “Fences”
Naomie Harris “Moonlight”
Nicole Kidman “Lion”
Octavia Spencer “Hidden Figures”
Michelle Williams “Manchester by the Sea”
Best Original Screenplay
“Hell or High Water”
“La La Land”
“The Lobster”
“Manchester by the Sea”
“20th Century Women”
Best Adapted Screenplay
“Arrival”
“Fences”
“Hidden Figures”
“Lion”
“Moonlight”
Best Cinematography
“Arrival”
“La La Land”
“Lion”
“Moonlight”
“Silence”
Best Documentary Feature
“Fire at Sea”
“I Am Not Your Negro”
“Life, Animated”
“O.J.: Made in America”
“The 13th”
Best Foreign Language Film
“Land of Mine” Denmark
“A Man Called Ove” Sweden
“The Salesman” Iran
“Tanna” Australia
”Toni Erdmann” Germany
Best Costume Design
”Allied”
”Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”
”Florence Foster Jenkins”
”Jackie”
”La La Land”
Best Original Score
”Jackie”
”La La Land”
”Lion”
”Moonlight”
”Passengers”
Best Original Song
“Audition” (La La Land)
“Can’t Stop the Feeling!” (Trolls)
“City of Stars” (La La Land)
“The Empty Chair” (Jim: The James Foley Story)
“How Far I’ll Go” (Moana)
Best Sound Editing
”Arrival”
”Deepwater Horizon”
”Hacksaw Ridge”
”La La Land”
”Sully”
Best Sound Mixing
”Arrival”
”Hacksaw Ridge”
”La La Land”
”Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”
”13 Hours”
Best Documentary Short
”4.1 Miles”
”Extremis”
”Joe’s Violin”
”Watani: My Homeland”
”The White Helmets”
Best Production Design
”Arrival”
”Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”
”Hail Caesar”
”La La Land”
”Passengers”
Best Animated Feature
”Kubo and the Two Strings”
”Moana”
”My Life As a Zucchini”
”The Red Turtle”
”Zootopia”
Best Animated Short
”Blind Vaysha”
”Borrowed Time”
”Pear Cider and Cigarettes”
”Pearl”
”Piper”
Best Film Editing
”Arrival”
”Hacksaw Ridge”
”Hell or High Water”
”La La Land”
”Moonlight”
Best Visual Effects
”Deepwater Horizon”
”Doctor Strange”
”The Jungle Book”
”Kubo and the Two Strings”
”Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
”A Man Called Ove”
”Star Trek Beyond”
”Suicide Squad”
Best live-action short film
“Ennemis Intérieurs”
“La Femme et le TGV”
“Silent Nights”
“Sing”
“Timecode”
congrats to all the nomimees. I have been so busy with this US Presidential election that I haven’t even been paying any attention this award season. supporting Donald trump is a full time job I swear.
let me break down the nominees cause I have seen most of the nominated movies and performances.
they nominated meryl streep for best actress in that horrible movie Florence foster jenkins. why won’t someone like donald trump say she’s over rated. she did not deserve that nomination. pls they should stop nominating meryl streep for every thing she does. so many other female actresses deserve that nomination over her. taraji p. henson was fantastic in hidden figures, Rebecca hall in Christine, even my queen amy adams in arrival, jessica chastain in miss sloane. all these women deserve that nomination for their fantastic performances in their respective movies over meryl streep in that unfunny mess of a movie Florence foster jenkins
I have seen la la land and I enjoyed it but the hype around this movie is just too much. I was expecting the movie to blow my mind but it didn’t, it was just okay. its probably going to win best picture and best director. the oscar voters love musicals.
emma stone is definitely going to win best actress. all the young actresses in Hollywood have oscars. brie larson, alicia vikander, jennifer Lawrence, anne hathaway, they all have oscars. so of cause emma stone is next to win. I’m happy for her. She’s a comedic actress, she’s weird and funny and awkward. she’s my kind of girl.
I’m happy ruth negga was nominated for loving. I have seen loving and the movie is so warm. her performance in this movie was so warm and gentle. she didn’t shout or scream in the movie she just acted with her body language and facial expressions. a very internal performance.
its a shame that viola davis is going to win an oscar for that heavy mess of a movie called fences.i am watching fences and its so boring and heavy. denzel keeps talking and talking and talking non stop. this guy talks for a good 30 minutes. oginidi. denzel no be only waka come for this movie
let’s face it, viola’s best performance till date is still her masterful show stopping scene stealing 8 minutes performance in doubt. she acted meryl streep to the background in this movie. she should have won the oscar back then.
You put all my thoughts into words especially regarding La La Land.
Anyone willing to take bets on how long it takes before the racism calls begin after La La Land wins??
Second? Minute? Day?
Lel. Black people will always cry and moan every second, minute and day of their existence till the apocalypse.
Black Excellence has turned into Black Entitlement.
Congrats to the nominees! Kind of given up on Musicals but once Americans love the characters and chemistry then they are sold. I’m happy for Moana and Justin, “can’t stop the feeling” is an awesome song. At least there’s more ethnic diversity in dis years awards compared to last year!
La La TRASH! That movie was HORRIBlE!! It was so bad, that I heard someone snoring behind me.
I walked out half way!!! Wasted money and time. What is the hype? No chemistry between the two of them, no amazing story line, it’s not even a feel good movie. That Emma wore cloths that didn’t suit her body type or that Ryan played the piano? No depth. Foolish oyibo hype
My thoughts exactly…. Very boring nonsense… I can’t believe Taraji P henson didn’t get a nomination for Her role in Hidden Figures
If there is any justice in the world, Hacksaw Ridge should win best movie. It truly is a beautiful work of art. Mel Gibson should win best director for that movie.