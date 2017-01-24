La La Land Leads with 14 Nominations, tying the Record set by Titanic…See the Complete List of Nominees for the 2017 Oscars

The nominations for the 89th Academy Awards (Oscar 2017) have been announced today Tuesday 24th of January. La La Land leads with 14 nominations, tying the previously set record by All about Eve in 1950 and Titanic in 1997.

The Oscars will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and will take place at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood on Sunday 29th of February.

See the complete list of nominees bellow.

Best Picture

“Arrival”

“Fences”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hell or High Water”

“Hidden Figures”

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Manchester By the Sea”

“Moonlight”

Best Director

“Arrival” – Denis Villeneuve

“Hacksaw Ridge” – Mel Gibson

“La La Land” –Damien Chazelle

“Manchester by the Sea” – Kenneth Lonergan

“Moonlight” -Barry Jenkins

Best Actor

Casey Affleck “Manchester by the Sea”

Andrew Garfield “Hacksaw Ridge”

Ryan Gosling “La La Land”

Viggo Mortensen “Captain Fantastic”

Denzel Washington “Fences”

Best Actress

Isabelle Huppert “Elle”

Ruth Negga “Loving”

Emma Stone “La La Land”

Natalie Portman “Jackie”

Meryl Streep “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Best Supporting- Actor

Mahershala Ali “Moonlight”

Jeff Bridges “Hell or High Water”

Lucas Hedges “Manchester by the Sea”

Dev Patel “Lion”

Michael Shannon “Nocturnal Animals”

Best Supporting- Actress

Viola Davis “Fences”

Naomie Harris “Moonlight”

Nicole Kidman “Lion”

Octavia Spencer “Hidden Figures”

Michelle Williams “Manchester by the Sea”

Best Original Screenplay

“Hell or High Water”

“La La Land”

“The Lobster”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“20th Century Women”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Arrival”

“Fences”

“Hidden Figures”

“Lion”

“Moonlight”

Best Cinematography

“Arrival”

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Moonlight”

“Silence”

Best Documentary Feature

“Fire at Sea”

“I Am Not Your Negro”

“Life, Animated”

“O.J.: Made in America”

“The 13th”

Best Foreign Language Film

“Land of Mine” Denmark

“A Man Called Ove” Sweden

“The Salesman” Iran

“Tanna” Australia

”Toni Erdmann” Germany

Best Costume Design

”Allied”

”Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

”Florence Foster Jenkins”

”Jackie”

”La La Land”

Best Original Score

”Jackie”

”La La Land”

”Lion”

”Moonlight”

”Passengers”

Best Original Song

“Audition” (La La Land)

“Can’t Stop the Feeling!” (Trolls)

“City of Stars” (La La Land)

“The Empty Chair” (Jim: The James Foley Story)

“How Far I’ll Go” (Moana)

Best Sound Editing

”Arrival”

”Deepwater Horizon”

”Hacksaw Ridge”

”La La Land”

”Sully”

Best Sound Mixing

”Arrival”

”Hacksaw Ridge”

”La La Land”

”Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

”13 Hours”

Best Documentary Short

”4.1 Miles”

”Extremis”

”Joe’s Violin”

”Watani: My Homeland”

”The White Helmets”

Best Production Design

”Arrival”

”Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

”Hail Caesar”

”La La Land”

”Passengers”

Best Animated Feature

”Kubo and the Two Strings”

”Moana”

”My Life As a Zucchini”

”The Red Turtle”

”Zootopia”

Best Animated Short

”Blind Vaysha”

”Borrowed Time”

”Pear Cider and Cigarettes”

”Pearl”

”Piper”

Best Film Editing

”Arrival”

”Hacksaw Ridge”

”Hell or High Water”

”La La Land”

”Moonlight”

Best Visual Effects

”Deepwater Horizon”

”Doctor Strange”

”The Jungle Book”

”Kubo and the Two Strings”

”Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

”A Man Called Ove”

”Star Trek Beyond”

”Suicide Squad”

Best live-action short film

“Ennemis Intérieurs”

“La Femme et le TGV”

“Silent Nights”

“Sing”

“Timecode”