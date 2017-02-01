Abia Varsity announces Discovery of HIV/AIDS cure by its Professor, Maduike Ezeibe

Prof. Francis Otunta, the Vice Chancellor, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia state, has announced the discovery of a drug for the treatment and cure of HIV/AIDS by the institution.
Otunta told newsmen at the university campus on Wednesday that the finding followed years of scientific research by the institution.
He said that the breakthrough was made by Prof. Maduike Ezeibe, a researcher in the university.
According to him, Ezeibe had presented the drug to the University management, Senate and Council, where he explained the processes he went through to arrive at his finding.
The VC also said that Ezeibe had equally presented the drug to his colleagues in the medical field and nobody had contradicted his finding.
“Prof. Ezeibe is a researcher in Veterinary Medicine and one may wonder how he discovered a drug to cure a human ailment,” he said.
He commended Ezeibe for the breakthrough, saying: “He has brought honour to the University and we are proud of him.”
Otunta said that the university was in the process of mass producing the drug for further clinical trials on persons living with HIV/AIDS in the country.
Ezeibe, who is a professor of Veterinary Medicine and Clinical Virology, said that the drug was produced with Aluminum Silicate and Magnesium Silicate (Synthetic Aluminum-Magnesium Silicate).
He said that the two minerals “are already in use as medicines for the treatment of various animal and human diseases”.
He said that 10 persons living with the disease, “who volunteered’’, were made to apply through their doctor to the VC.
“They were treated daily with the Medicinal Synthetic Aluminum-Magnesium Silicate (50 mg/kg),” he said.
Ezeibe said that the volunteers were subjected to monthly tests for viral loads and CD4-lymphocyte counts.
“With the antiviral effects of the medicine, its ability to reach all cells (as nanoparticles) and the lymphocytes, there is no more hiding place (sanctuary) for HIV,” he said.
He said that the medicine had been used to potentiate Ampicilin, Chloroquine, Piperazine and Sulphadimidin, among others, and could be a major foreign exchange earner for Nigeria, if approved by relevant authorities.
According to him, “local and international pharmaceutical companies will find the product as a veritable raw material”.
Ezeibe said that he presented the research findings to the World Virology Conference in Atlanta in 2015, and Antonio (Texas) in 2016.
Besides, he said that the results of the laboratory tests had been published in many international scientific journals, including the British Journal of Medicine and Medical Research, among several others.
He said that he is also about to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with a U.S.-based Scientific Research Publishing, publishers of World Journal of AIDS, for the publication of his book “How I came about the cure for HIV/AIDS”.
Ezeibe, who said that the medicine was patented in August 2014 in Nigeria, called on the Federal Government to help him to secure international patency for the drug.
He said: “If commercialised, the Medicinal Synthetic Aluminum-Magnesium Silicate would become an alternative for petroleum to the Nigerian economy.”
so I dont want to be a cynic because it is possible for his to discover a treatment and that will be a beyond stellar accomplishment for the continent. However Professor, here are my issues. Your Br. J. Med & Med. Res. article is a testtube assay (http://www.journalrepository.org/media/journals/BJMMR_12/2013/Dec/Ezeibe482013BJMMR7103.pdf). You dont make the leap in conclusions that you have made with a “clinical trial” of 10 people, no information on time of follow-up, no information on systemic titer values post-treatment in your small cohort, no controls (unexposed), no information on side effects of the drug administered (you know that they might have heavy metal poisoning from Al and serious bone calcium issues with Magnesium intake). I am curious about their kidney function because of the effect of heavy metals on the kidneys. You do not discuss your drug’s supposed mode of action – at least not in a scientific way. You are using nanoparticles – yes, they will get in everywhere but they will do both harm and good – at least the Aluminium since it is not needed in the body. So calm down and conduct a stronger study. There are many HIV cases to work with in Nigeria. Regarding the potentiation of effects of antibiotics – I can see where the combo you have prepared can have cytotoxicity especially since you are using nanoparticles. The question is does it have the same effect as cancer treatment, which will kill all cells good and bad but result in a cure in some cases? I know people have lined up to drink this concoction. Anyway, magnesium is a very powerful supplement – in a positive way.
Read his paper and it was more of a hypothesis that has not been proven to be true.
Next stage in my opinion should have been getting funding for a large sample size and following them for more than 12 weeks.
I hope he gets the funding. To me, this is good news. I look forward to seeing what happens
The sample size seems way too small. I say that the test it on a larger scale.
Good steps in the right direction.
I believe this news should generate more worldwide hype than it is at the moment. Something seems off.
It’s a good thing a Nigerian is involved in the drug discovery process. I’m just wondering if the clinical trial process is different in Nigeria. You can’t just write people who ‘volunteered’ to be tested on the drug in order to stylishly erase some ethical concerns. You said the laboratory findings have been published. Did he just jump from preclinical stage to sick patients? Don’t you have to test on healthy volunteers first for safety before jumping to the sick? What phase is the drug in in the clinical trial process for them to have it tested on HIV patients already? Is it phase 2,3? Many drugs pass through a phase and can’t even get pass the next phase. If you are seeking to pass this drug off internationally, you’d better start adhering to international standards. And BN you can’t write a cure has been discovered yet without answering these questions. You could have provided links to his published research articles.
I can’t wait for this to be confirmed in a clinical trial. I am so glad that good news is coming from Nigeria. whoop whoop!
At least he’s doing something, which should be encouraged.
So many professors out the are only interested in collecting 350k/month and lifelong pension.
Give him enough security. Those pharmaceutical firms are lethal and nasty.
It is sure a good thing that he discovered a cure to the said ailment, one other thing he should be considerate about is the method of application and sides effect to the system.
