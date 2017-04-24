BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

IK Ogbonna, Mike Ezuruonye, Denrele Edun, Fred Amata & More Star in New Comedy “Excess Luggage” | Watch Teaser

24.04.2017 at By 4 Comments

Nollywood stars Mike Ezuruonye, IK Ogbonna, Queen Nwokoye, Shaffy Bello are joined by Lisa Omorodion, Denrele Edun and more as they feature in a new comedy film titled “Excess Luggage” which was produced by IK Ogbonna and shot by Damijo Efe Young.

Watch Teaser below

4 Comments on IK Ogbonna, Mike Ezuruonye, Denrele Edun, Fred Amata & More Star in New Comedy “Excess Luggage” | Watch Teaser
  • Mario Antoinette April 24, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    Hahahahaha! ???????
    This will be hilarious!

    Love this! 36 Reply
  • linda April 24, 2017 at 10:55 pm

    typical rubbish mediocre nollywood movie

    continue to praise mediocrity

    Love this! 36 Reply
  • Billionaire in grace April 25, 2017 at 8:01 am

    Really funny ????

    Love this! 32 Reply
  • Jen April 25, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    What is the trailer even about?!?! Looks like yet another mediocre movie. The trailer alone makes me want to pass. Abeg, why aren’t we getting better with trailers oooo??

    Love this! 27 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija