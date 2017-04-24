IK Ogbonna, Mike Ezuruonye, Denrele Edun, Fred Amata & More Star in New Comedy “Excess Luggage” | Watch Teaser

Nollywood stars Mike Ezuruonye, IK Ogbonna, Queen Nwokoye, Shaffy Bello are joined by Lisa Omorodion, Denrele Edun and more as they feature in a new comedy film titled “Excess Luggage” which was produced by IK Ogbonna and shot by Damijo Efe Young.
Watch Teaser below
Hahahahaha! ???????
This will be hilarious!
typical rubbish mediocre nollywood movie
continue to praise mediocrity
Really funny ????
What is the trailer even about?!?! Looks like yet another mediocre movie. The trailer alone makes me want to pass. Abeg, why aren’t we getting better with trailers oooo??