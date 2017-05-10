This 10-year-old Started an Empowering Clothing Line after Being Bullied for her Dark Skin

After being bullied for her dark skin by students in two schools, this 10-year-old girl took matters into her own hands. The young lady, Kheris, started a clothing line called Flexin In My Complexion as a way to encourage other who might be going through the same issues.
“I’ve been bullied a lot, like in the first grade, I went to school with just four other black kids. And kids used to bully me because they weren’t used to my skin tone. There was an incident with a teacher and we had to draw ourselves and she gave us a black crayon instead of a brown crayon, and I was really upset.” She told MIC
It all started when her older sister tweeted some phots of her after a fashion show with the caption;
“My sister is only 10, but already royalty #FlexinInHerComplexion”
The tweet attracted over 83,000 likes which helped boost Kheris self confidence and create the clothing line. Her sister said
“Kheris really thought she was the only one going through this, but Kheris now realizes that this is a global issue. That’s what pushed Kheris, because she thought ‘If I’m feeling this way, then we want to help others who are feeling bad about themselves too.’”
At $15 a shirt, the brand launched in April and has received lots of love on social media. They also plan to release fitted T-shirts and crop tops for the Summer time.
Nowadays every dark skinned girl in America wants to play the victimization card iro skin colour to gain popularity. First Khoudia Diop, then some others then this young lady………
Ada, it is not victimisation card. You do not know what she may have gone through and how that messes with a young girls mind.
Victimization card you say? Have you walked in her shoes to know what she went through – being given a black crayon to draw herself? I think not. Until you do, might be helpful to say nothing.
Nigerians like you are so frustrating. You sit in your society where you’re not directly confronted by race everyday and speak on issues you know nothing about. Because racial politics are not your experience does not invalidate the struggles of other people. The black experience is varied. What this CHILD is experiencing is the reality of many black people living in America. So apply some wisdom and objectivity when you’re making some of these comments. If you aren’t aware, do some research, learn and unlearn as needed. You sound very narrow minded.
Ever heard of colorism and the brown paper bag test in American society? The issues African Americans have faced and continue to face are deeper than you might think.
