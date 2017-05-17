BellaNaija Living: Decor Details of Ghanaian Mogul Gifty Champion’s Grand 60th Birthday Celebration in Dubai

Turning 60 years old surely needs celebration and when Ghanaian businesswoman, Gifty Champion, reached that milestone, she had a grand celebration in tourism hotspot, Dubai.

The week-long event was organised by Dubai-based Weddings and Events Planning company, Save the Date. Here’s what the Creative Director, Olga Pyhtina, had to say about the celebrant:

Gifty The Champion, I couldn’t have described her better than her own name. She is a gift to people who know her and definitely the winner and the Champion. We had the honour to plan and celebrate her 60th birthday in Dubai, and there is always something that inspires me at the early stage of planning an event. This time Gifty herself was my main source of inspiration. She is an extraordinary, strong, kind, generous and vibrant woman. Loving mother to her 5 children, true friend and successful entrepreneur. From our conversation, I also sensed that she is an adventurous soul. Based on all the above we strived to create a grand, opulent and classy celebration. We flew more than 50 guests and family members from Ghana to attend the event. To be more precise, whole week of events. However, the most incredible were the African fashion show and birthday celebration on the yacht.

About the Dinner-Fashion Show

The dinner-fashion show held at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray. Choosing the right venue and designing the space was crucial. It was a monochrome chic affair. French style furniture, crystals, custom embroidered napkins and more than a hundred handmade candles from Holland were used.

The flowers were mainly white orchids, hydrangeas and anemones, which our florist Tulipano had to source from several nurseries in Europe as they were out of season and impossible to find.

The guests were served aperitif and rounds of delicious continental food, mainly consisting of salmon, vague beef and other dishes, while being entertained by Nigerian DJ and MC from London.

Few days prior to the event, Karolina from Purple Tree Photography took some photos of Gifty, which were framed and placed all over the venue.

Yacht Party

The main event was held on luxurious 180 ft private yachts, named after the birthday girl. The dress code was strictly black tie. Guests started arriving at 5 pm. Upon arrival, they enjoyed the soft saxophone tunes and welcome drinks.

“Gifty” sailed at sunset, and all guests enjoyed the fantastic view of Dubai skyline. The night breaks into the grand party. Guests were entertained by cabaret dancers, DJ and MC.

Later on, the celebrant changed into a golden lace dress and cut a six-layer birthday cake. As favours guests received custom made silk shoe bags with embroidered monogram and slippers in it. The bags were created by Party Social.

The yacht was sailing around the Palm Jumeirah and guests enjoyed the fascinating views of the island at night. It was a day to remember for everyone.

Credits

Event Planning & Design: Save The Date | savethedate.ae, @savethedate.ae

Photographer: Purple Tree Photography | purpletree.ca, @purpletreephotography

Videographer: Honeymoon Studio | honeymoon.ae, @honeymoon.ae

Florist: Tulipano | tulipanodecor.com, @tulipano_decor

Fashion Show Venue: Jumeirah Zabeel Saray | jumeirah.com/jumeirah-zabeel-saray

Breakfast Venue: Pierchic Restaurant | jumeirah.com/pierchic

Makeup & Hair: Monica from MHG Beauty | facebook.com/mhgbeauty | @blushbeautyinc

Cake & Catering (on the yacht): The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina | westinminaseyahi.com

Guests Favors: Party Social | partysocial.ae, @partysocialuae