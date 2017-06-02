From a Desert Safari to a Fashion Show & Luxurious Yacht Party – See all the Photos from Ghanaian Mogul Gifty Champion’s Grand 60th Birthday Party in Dubai

It was a week of fun, celebration and exploration as Ghanaian businesswoman Gifty Champion marked her 60th birthday in tourism hotspot, Dubai.

From enjoying the desert safari, to having a fashion show and then a luxurious yacht party, Gifty Champion, treated friends and family to an experience of the beautiful city of Dubai, sumptuous delicacies, and all round fun.

Desert Safari

Dinner/Fashion Show

The dinner-fashion show held at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray The catwalk was between the 2 rows of rectangular tables, where the judges (Gifty’s daughters and friends were seated). Everyone, including Gifty had to showcase 3 different outfits – Kente, Ankara wear and African freestyle.

Gifty arrived and had a grand entrance in her custom made Kente dress, combined with blue laced top embroidered with crystals and stones. All participants were competing in three categories, which were also separate for men and women. The main prize, a gemmed crown went to the birthday girl herself, the second and third place got roses.

Guests were entertained by a Nigerian DJ and MC from London.

Birthday Breakfast

The next day, 10th of May, Gifty’s actual birthday started off early. Guests were invited for an exclusive breakfast hosted by the head chef Paolo Belliamo at Dubai finest restaurant Pierchic. The dress code was all white. After cutting the first birthday cake and indulging in delicious breakfast, invitees had some time to get ready for a grand celebration in the evening.

Yacht Party

The main event was held on luxurious 180 ft private yachts, named after the birthday girl. The dress code was strictly black tie. Guests started arriving at 5 pm. Upon arrival, they enjoyed the soft saxophone tunes and welcome drinks.

“Gifty” sailed at sunset, and all guests enjoyed the fantastic view of Dubai skyline. However, it was only the beginning. Soon guests started to realise that the birthday girl was missing.

We decided to play a little prank and MC informed the crowd that Gifty flew to Vegas. Guests wouldn’t believe it and started looking for Gifty and calling her mobile, however, the fact was confirmed, she didn’t seem to be around. At the same time, Gifty arrives at the pier in her white Rolls-Royce wearing evening gown of her favourite green colour and the crown.

Another boat is already waiting for her. She enters the boat with her two daughters Mabel and Dede both wearing matching red dresses, and they head straight to the main yacht. Meanwhile, the DJ is playing the trumpets and everyone starts to suspect something, as Gifty fast approaching on a separate boat. Guests notice the boat and start cheering and opening champagne. Gifty enters the yacht to “Dancing Queen” by Abba.

The night breaks into the grand party. Guests were entertained by cabaret dancers, DJ and MC. You would think that this is incredible, but not so much if you know Gifty. During the second part of the night Gifty sang the song together with her friends, needles to say – they were rehearsing the performance for few months before the big day.

Later on, the celebrant changed into a golden lace dress and cut a six-layer birthday cake. The touching part were the toasts by the guests and Gifty’s thank you to everyone for joining her party.

Visiting the Burj Khalifa & The Souk (Markets)

Credits

Event Planning & Design: Save The Date | savethedate.ae, @savethedate.ae

Photographer: Purple Tree Photography | purpletree.ca, @purpletreephotography

Videographer: Honeymoon Studio | honeymoon.ae, @honeymoon.ae

Florist: Tulipano | tulipanodecor.com, @tulipano_decor

Fashion Show Venue: Jumeirah Zabeel Saray | jumeirah.com/jumeirah-zabeel-saray

Breakfast Venue: Pierchic Restaurant | jumeirah.com/pierchic

Makeup & Hair: Monica from MHG Beauty | facebook.com/mhgbeauty | @blushbeautyinc

Cake & Catering (on the yacht): The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina | westinminaseyahi.com

Guests Favors: Party Social | partysocial.ae, @partysocialuae