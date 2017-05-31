It’s a Double Dose of Gorgeousness for Nollywood Actresses Chidimma Aneke & Chidiebere Aneke!

Nollywood stars Chidimma Aneke and Chidiebere Aneke recently stepped out in style for an event. The twin sisters were styled by STM Magical Creations and they looked gorgeous in floor-length matching pink outfits from Anne’s Couture.

The twins held a premiere of their new movie “Back To Basics” and Chidimma shared some photos with a thank you message to everyone that attended the event.

She wrote:

When God puts the commanded blessing on you, it doesn’t matter what somebody else says. It doesn’t matter what they do, how they try to make you feel, or how you were raised. All that matters is that the Creator of the universe put His blessing on you and everything else is of no effect#We are still thanking God for what He did for us on the 28th may 2017, Back to Basics Movie premiere turned to Carnival. To Him alone be all the glory

See their images from the event below.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/lexisphotography1