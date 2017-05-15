BellaNaija

Womenswear Brand ZARIZA presents the Éthéré Collection

15.05.2017

Womenswear Brand ZARIZA presents the Éthéré Collection. Creative Director of the brand, Zim Erobu told us;

Éthéré is the French word for ethereal which means “extremely delicate and light in a way that seems not to be of this world”. This collection features distinctly colorful workwear outfits, dresses & jumpsuits with fabric sourced and designed locally. Each piece is created to make the wearer stand out while chasing their dreams.

See the collection

Credits
Models: Tiwa Femi, Obiangeli Okpada | @obyisu
Makeup: Oluwatosin Awopegba | @oluwatosinlolu
Photography: Femi Adepashe | @femilovin
Style Direction: Bewaji Adeniyi | @japhitwoman
Brand: ZARIZA | @zariza.fashion, 08113033628

11 Comments on Womenswear Brand ZARIZA presents the Éthéré Collection
  • Thequidnunc May 15, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    Colourful and beautiful

    Love this! 46 Reply
  • trudy May 15, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    this is a sexy yet chic collection.. i see myself wearing all of them… and i love the prints too

    Love this! 70 Reply
  • BrownSugark May 15, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    Beautiful, I rarely comment on collections, but this is very very wearable…easy, chic, simplistic elegance. I can wear all of them with some slight modifications..

    Love this! 37 Reply
  • Kosi May 15, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    God bless you designer, for giving us something fresh, and finishing your clothes superbly! The lighting was poor but i didn’t mind at all.

    Love this! 36 Reply
  • Eagleeye May 15, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    Beautiful! Do you guys have a website or a UK vendor?
    Absolutely beautiful

    Love this! 33 Reply
    • Zariza May 15, 2017 at 10:11 pm

      Hi , at the moment we are working on a website . But you can send us a messsage on WhatsApp(+2348113033628) or via Instagram dm (@zariza.fashion) and we ship internationally .

      Love this! 31
  • Dr. N May 15, 2017 at 7:48 pm

    So gooooooooood!

    Love this! 30 Reply
  • Weezy May 15, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    LOVE IT. Can you guys join instagram please, so people can follow you.

    Love this! 28 Reply
    • Zariza May 15, 2017 at 10:11 pm

      We are ok Instagram – @zariza.fashion

      Love this! 30
  • Ella Green May 15, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    WOW! Am speechless! I love these outfits!

    Love this! 30 Reply
  • Chi May 16, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    I love most of them. Very beautiful prints. I hope they are also affordable too. I will love to buy a couple.

    Love this! 31 Reply
