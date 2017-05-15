Womenswear Brand ZARIZA presents the Éthéré Collection. Creative Director of the brand, Zim Erobu told us;
Éthéré is the French word for ethereal which means “extremely delicate and light in a way that seems not to be of this world”. This collection features distinctly colorful workwear outfits, dresses & jumpsuits with fabric sourced and designed locally. Each piece is created to make the wearer stand out while chasing their dreams.
See the collection
Credits
Models: Tiwa Femi, Obiangeli Okpada | @obyisu
Makeup: Oluwatosin Awopegba | @oluwatosinlolu
Photography: Femi Adepashe | @femilovin
Style Direction: Bewaji Adeniyi | @japhitwoman
Brand: ZARIZA | @zariza.fashion, 08113033628
Colourful and beautiful
this is a sexy yet chic collection.. i see myself wearing all of them… and i love the prints too
Beautiful, I rarely comment on collections, but this is very very wearable…easy, chic, simplistic elegance. I can wear all of them with some slight modifications..
God bless you designer, for giving us something fresh, and finishing your clothes superbly! The lighting was poor but i didn’t mind at all.
Beautiful! Do you guys have a website or a UK vendor?
Absolutely beautiful
Hi , at the moment we are working on a website . But you can send us a messsage on WhatsApp(+2348113033628) or via Instagram dm (@zariza.fashion) and we ship internationally .
So gooooooooood!
LOVE IT. Can you guys join instagram please, so people can follow you.
We are ok Instagram – @zariza.fashion
WOW! Am speechless! I love these outfits!
I love most of them. Very beautiful prints. I hope they are also affordable too. I will love to buy a couple.