Womenswear Brand ZARIZA presents the Éthéré Collection. Creative Director of the brand, Zim Erobu told us;

Éthéré is the French word for ethereal which means “extremely delicate and light in a way that seems not to be of this world”. This collection features distinctly colorful workwear outfits, dresses & jumpsuits with fabric sourced and designed locally. Each piece is created to make the wearer stand out while chasing their dreams.