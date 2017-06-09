It’s Back! Watch Episode 1 of ‘Lola Unfiltered’ Season 2 & Find Out Why Men Hate Wigs

Season 2 of Lola unfiltered is here!

Lola Adamson is out with the very first episode of Season 2 of Lola Unfiltered and in this episode, she is joined by world record breaking DJ Obi and they discuss why men do not like women wearing wigs.

She says:

I guess it is safe to say that you can’t win every argument you get into, Lol. I tried my best to explain why women wear wigs, at least why I wear wigs because I can’t speak for all women but this man did not even let me voice some of my opinions, hahaha.

Some men like wigs or they like the idea of women having long hair, something they can pull on (as they like to put it), but when that hair has to come off, then it becomes another story. Let me know what your thoughts are. Do you agree with Obi? Do you agree with me? Or do you have your personal opinion? Do share your thoughts with me in the comment box below.