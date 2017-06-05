BBNaija’s Bisola Speaks on ThinTallTony Being Married, her Immediate Plans & More on Rubbin’ Minds | WATCH

Big Brother Naija 2017 first runner-up Bisola Aiyeola was a guest on Rubbin’ Minds where she spoke about her plans concerning her career, how she felt when she found out ThinTalltony was married, whether she regrets her actions and more.

On why she went on the show: I wanted a bigger platform to showcase myself and that’s what Big Brother did for me. I’m really thankful and grateful as I got to showcase my many talents and meet people I never thought in my wildest dreams I’ll ever meet.

On finding out about ThinTallTony’s marriage: Looking back I see a few things differently, a family is supposed to be something you are proud of, I don’t know why he withheld that information, that was his own game plan.

On if they have sat down to talk about it: No, not really, I don’t want to dwell on the issue, personally I don’t think there is anything he has to explain to me, I would like him to go on with his family,.

But I felt like we were friends, the least he could have done was to tell me and ask me to keep it a secret and I would have done that. I felt he did me bad on that. But it was a game, that’s how he felt he should play his game so I can’t judge him for that.

