BN Cuisine: Pineapple Smoothie by Supermart

Looking for that smoothie that will take ice cream off your list, here you go!

This sweet and tangy pineapple smoothie is secretly healthy. You can also have a free daily option by leaving out the yoghurt. Whip this up for dessert!

Ingredients

  • 1 pc pineapple
  • 1 pc banana
  • 1 cup unsweetened yoghurt
  • 2 cups coconut milk

Method

  • Peel the pineapple and chop to fill 1 cup.
  • Combine the pineapple, banana, yoghurt, 1 cup of crushed ice and about 1 cup of coconut milk in a blender and pulse until smooth. Add more coconut milk if you want to slurp it off with a straw.
  • Serve in a glass.

Photo Credit: Creme De La Crumb

