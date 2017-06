After a 1 year hiatus from the music scene, Chocolate City Music songbird Ruby Gyang is ready to thrill again in a whole new way. Sporting a new sound, new image and a brand new outlook on life, Ruby shares with the world, a sizzling hot, dance-driven song titled “Kale Ni” (Watch Me ).

Produced by Chilz, mixed by Citymonstar and Co-mastered by Reinhard Tega, the song ushers in a more snazzy upbeat Ruby who still manages to be the soul-stress she was born to be.

Get “Kale Ni” here