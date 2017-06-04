Connecticut Woman Shields a Child from an Oncoming car

A surveillance camera caught the heroic act of Shanta Jordan from Connecticut who jumped in front of a vehicle in an effort to push a little boy (who she doesn’t know) out of the car’s path.

Reports say her body absorbed much of the impact, thereby saving the child’s life, though he was seriously injured.

“If she did not step in, the child would be in direct contact with the motor vehicle against the wall and most likely, he would have perished,” Bridgeport Police Chief A.J. Perez said.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO – Surveillance captured a woman shielding a boy from a car that drove onto a sidewalk STORY: https://t.co/9wrVxr4ynp pic.twitter.com/7EyJlh9jOL — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) June 3, 2017

Watching the video, It’s hard to believe nobody was killed. Police are now singling out the heroic actions of Shanta Jordan.

“First of all, I want to say ‘Thank you’ to this good person,” Perez said.

“She is a heroine, that’s what she is. She is a great person, and she is an asset to this community.” he added.