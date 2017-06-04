New Film Alert! Ramsey Nouah & Omoni Oboli Star in ‘My Wife & I’

Nollywood stars Ramsey Nouah and Omoni Oboli feature in a new comedy film titled ‘My Wife & I’.

The hilarious comedy which is about love, marriage and everything in between, features more stars like Jemima Osunde, Dorcas Shola Fapson, Sambasa Nzeribe and many more.

The film was directed by BProducer and produced by Inkblot and Agency106.

Check out the official Poster below