New Film Alert! Ramsey Nouah & Omoni Oboli Star in ‘My Wife & I’

Nollywood stars Ramsey Nouah and Omoni Oboli feature in a new comedy film titled ‘My Wife & I’.
The hilarious comedy which is about love, marriage and everything in between, features more stars like Jemima Osunde, Dorcas Shola Fapson, Sambasa Nzeribe and many more.
The film was directed by BProducer and produced by Inkblot and Agency106.
Check out the official Poster below
haven’t seem ramsey in a comedy role so i cant wait for this movie.
Meaning you saved yourself the trouble of watching 30 Days in Atlanta? Congrats Nene!
It was the most horriblest movie my dear Ramsey ever featured in… I’m not even sure it counts as comedy sef. I couldn’t even watch till the end.
As long as AY and any other subpar ‘comedian’ didn’t dip their underwhelming fingers into this movie, I’ll definitely give it a try. I love me some Ramsey Noah. 😍😍😍