Wavy! Olamide signed on as Sterling Bank Brand Ambassador

Sterling Bank have signed YBNL boss Olamide as brand ambassador for their Sterling Environmental & Makeover (STEM) brand. The company revealed this via their official Twitter account on Friday putting up the above photo of Olamide with the Bank’s MD/CEO Yemi Adeola & the Chief Marketing Officer, Henry Bassey.
See screenshots below:
Congratulations to Him!
Photo Credit: Twitter @Sterling_Bankng
Err. Your blonde abi gold look needs touch up. It ages you. I almost didn’t recognize you.
Badoo!!!!! So we will sign up for a sterling account because????
Wavy level Bado
Am yet to understand the relation between a musician and bank, with his blonde hair is that a good repsentation