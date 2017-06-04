BellaNaija

Inspired!

Wavy! Olamide signed on as Sterling Bank Brand Ambassador

04.06.2017 at By 4 Comments

BellaNaija - Wavy! Olamide signed on as Sterling Bank Brand Ambassador

(L-R) Sterling Bank MD/CEO Yemi Adeola, Olamide & Sterling Bank CMO Henry Bassey

Sterling Bank have signed YBNL boss Olamide as brand ambassador for their Sterling Environmental & Makeover (STEM) brand. The company revealed this via their official Twitter account on Friday putting up the above photo of Olamide with the Bank’s MD/CEO Yemi Adeola & the Chief Marketing Officer, Henry Bassey.

See screenshots below:

BellaNaija - Wavy! Olamide signed on as Sterling Bank Brand AmbassadorBellaNaija - Wavy! Olamide signed on as Sterling Bank Brand Ambassador

Congratulations to Him!

Photo Credit: Twitter @Sterling_Bankng

4 Comments on Wavy! Olamide signed on as Sterling Bank Brand Ambassador
  • Look June 4, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    Err. Your blonde abi gold look needs touch up. It ages you. I almost didn’t recognize you.

    Love this! 37 Reply
  • Vincent June 4, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    Badoo!!!!! So we will sign up for a sterling account because????

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • ifeoma June 4, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    Wavy level Bado

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Ej June 4, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    Am yet to understand the relation between a musician and bank, with his blonde hair is that a good repsentation

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Post a comment

css.php
MENU BellaNaija