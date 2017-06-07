DammyKrane: “It has to do with Home Training” – Faze says in New Interview | WATCH

Veteran musician Faze has aired his opinion on the issue of Dammy Krane‘s arrest and detainment for alleged credit card fraud. In a recent interview with Hip TV, The singer stated that home training is a very key factor in the way most people who try to live beyond their means behave. He also impressed however that while some of them are actually beneficiaries of good home training but change when exposed to peer pressure.

While reiterating that there is basically no need for anyone to live beyond their means, he also stated that he hopes Dammy Krane gets through it if indeed the reports are true.

Watch the video below:

