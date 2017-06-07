Wizkid features in Hilarious “Coming To America” Spoof | WATCH

Nigerian pop superstar, Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as Wizkid was featured in this spoof of Eddie Murphy‘s “Coming To America” by BET. The video sees Wizkid standing in line for free pizzas outside the BET office when “Prince Akeem” (Eddie Murphy’s character) played by another young man notices him and begins to shower adulation on him.

Watch the video below:

Video Credit: Twitter – @BET