A Day In the Life of A Disorganised Mum! Watch Episode 94 of Sisi Yemmie’s ‘Life in Lagos: Sisi Weekly Vlog’

07.06.2017

Nigerian food and lifestyle blogger is out with a new episode of her weekly vlog titled ‘Life in Lagos: Sisi Weekly‘.

In this episode, we get see a highlight of her week as she attends the Ribena Good Values Award 2017!

