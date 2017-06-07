BellaNaija

Inspired!

This Video on Washing your Hair with Coca-Cola has almost 1 Million Views!

07.06.2017 at By 4 Comments

This video by YouTube user, Editorial Naturalbeauty556, has almost 1 million views! The vlogger recorded herself using two bottled of Coca-Cola to wash her hair, showing us her results after and the views for the video just keep piling up.

Watch

Let us know what you think, would you try this at home?
See more BN Beauty posts here.

4 Comments on This Video on Washing your Hair with Coca-Cola has almost 1 Million Views!
  • Abiola Awonusi June 7, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    LOL! I hope there are no ants in her house…lol

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • moi June 7, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    I’m not a coke lover but the hair looks same before and after washing..no difference

    Love this! 2 Reply
    • Lagos Girl June 7, 2017 at 12:47 pm

      Hahaha! my thoughts too. I see no changes. She needs to stop this vlog!

      Love this! 1
  • californiabawlar June 7, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    Lmaoooooo! Frank Donga exists because of people like this!

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Post a comment

css.php
MENU BellaNaija