This Video on Washing your Hair with Coca-Cola has almost 1 Million Views!

This video by YouTube user, Editorial Naturalbeauty556, has almost 1 million views! The vlogger recorded herself using two bottled of Coca-Cola to wash her hair, showing us her results after and the views for the video just keep piling up.
Watch
Let us know what you think, would you try this at home?
See more BN Beauty posts here.
LOL! I hope there are no ants in her house…lol
I’m not a coke lover but the hair looks same before and after washing..no difference
Hahaha! my thoughts too. I see no changes. She needs to stop this vlog!
Lmaoooooo! Frank Donga exists because of people like this!