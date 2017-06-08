This Documentary of Rihanna’s Trip to Malawi will Inspire You

In January 2017, Rihanna‘s Clara Lionel Foundation, Global Citizen, and the Global Partnership for Education visited Malawi in Africa. The aim of the visit was to advocate for strong education systems that ensure the world’s poorest kids can get a quality education.

Rihanna’s visit to the Muzu primary school back in January was documented in a video.

During her visit, Rihanna taught the kids mathematics and she also helped to highlight the education system in the country.

Rihanna is asking her fans to help try and raise $3.1 billion to bring education to over 870 million children in 89 countries between 2018 and 2020.

Watch the inspiring video below.

