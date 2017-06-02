New Music: Ayo – Falala

Alternative soul sensational singer Ayo brings down the glory, proclaiming his love for God with his amazing song titled “Falala“, produced by TheMagicJay.
Listen and Download below:
Inspired!
02.06.2017 at By BellaNaija.com 5 Comments
Alternative soul sensational singer Ayo brings down the glory, proclaiming his love for God with his amazing song titled “Falala“, produced by TheMagicJay.
Listen and Download below:
Living & Celebrating the African Dream!
Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com
Follow us
Twitter: @bellanaija
Facebook: @bellanaija
Instagram: @bellanaijaonline
Ohhhhh! This song is gooood. I almost skimmed past. God bless you Ayo
Thanks a lot man.
Thanks a lot
🙂
nice. oyinbo 🙂
higher height, Ayo!