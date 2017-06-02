BellaNaija

Inspired!

New Music: Ayo – Falala

02.06.2017 at By 5 Comments

BellaNaija - New Music: Ayo - Falala

Alternative soul sensational singer Ayo brings down the glory, proclaiming his love for God with his amazing song titled “Falala“, produced by TheMagicJay.

Listen and Download below:


Download

5 Comments on New Music: Ayo – Falala
  • AY June 2, 2017 at 11:51 am

    Ohhhhh! This song is gooood. I almost skimmed past. God bless you Ayo

    Love this! 1 Reply
    • Ayobami Alli hakeem June 5, 2017 at 11:30 pm

      Thanks a lot man.

      Love this! 0
    • Ayobami Alli hakeem June 5, 2017 at 11:34 pm

      Thanks a lot

      Love this! 0
  • Tosin June 3, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    🙂
    nice. oyinbo 🙂

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Samuel Asein June 6, 2017 at 11:47 am

    higher height, Ayo!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

css.php
MENU BellaNaija