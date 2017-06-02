New Video: Davido – Fall

Barely few hours after releasing the audio, Davido drops the visuals to his latest single, “Fall“. The video to the Kiddominant produced track was shot by Daps.
Hit Play below!
Inspired!
02.06.2017 at By BellaNaija.com 8 Comments
Davido Davido!! You are doing amazing sweetie.
Shout out to Kojo funds for “dun talking”, Joe for “don’t wanna be a player”, and Wizkid for introducing Davido to Daps the flexgod.. but this is still trash.
Whoever is behind this ‘New Davido’ brand is really doing a great job…His transitioning from an immature kid to a growing and likeable dude as could be seen in his two videos is quite commendable.It simply shows that he is listening.
Welldone Davido…I enjoyed both videos….well thought out, choreographed and executed.
The camera likes your face ……your acting skills need more improvement though.
#welldone
Davido has proved his desperation for the best with this new song. Won’t be surprised if he bags a BET!!
Duncan mighty inspired.
l am a football player
I love you too Davido music
I don’t understand d song,still prefer “if”