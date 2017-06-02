BellaNaija

New Video: Davido – Fall

02.06.2017

Barely few hours after releasing the audio, Davido drops the visuals to his latest single, “Fall“. The video to the Kiddominant produced track was shot by Daps.



8 Comments on New Video: Davido – Fall
  Omotola June 2, 2017 at 11:58 am

    Davido Davido!! You are doing amazing sweetie.

    Reply
  John Doe June 2, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    Shout out to Kojo funds for “dun talking”, Joe for “don’t wanna be a player”, and Wizkid for introducing Davido to Daps the flexgod.. but this is still trash.

    Reply
  Iyke June 2, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    Whoever is behind this ‘New Davido’ brand is really doing a great job…His transitioning from an immature kid to a growing and likeable dude as could be seen in his two videos is quite commendable.It simply shows that he is listening.
    Welldone Davido…I enjoyed both videos….well thought out, choreographed and executed.
    The camera likes your face ……your acting skills need more improvement though.
    #welldone

    Reply
  Davido Fall Video June 2, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    Davido has proved his desperation for the best with this new song. Won’t be surprised if he bags a BET!!

    Reply
  Priye June 2, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    Duncan mighty inspired.

    Reply
  Olatunde Anderson June 3, 2017 at 2:04 am

    l am a football player

    Reply
  Olatunde Anderson June 3, 2017 at 2:05 am

    I love you too Davido music

    Reply
  Eme June 3, 2017 at 4:37 am

    I don’t understand d song,still prefer “if”

    Reply
  

