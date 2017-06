Ghanaian pop sensation Becca is at it again and doesn’t seem to be slowing down on her multi genre spree, dropping back to back hits. The sonorous beauty is back with a new single titled “You & I”, an R&B pop song that takes us back into the 90s golden era of the genre.

