American Private Jet Service claim Dammy Krane booked a Flight with Stolen Credit Cards

03.06.2017

Another revelation has come to light in the ongoing Dammy Krane saga as American Private Jet Service, Tap Jets have come out to claim responsibility for handing the singer over to the police. Revealing this via the company’s official twitter account, they tweeted:

Yesterday @dammy_krane booked @TapJets flight using stolen credit card numbers. Our policy is to prosecute to the fullest extent #crime

See screenshot below:

BellaNaija - American Private Jet Service claim Dammy Krane booked a Flight with Fake Credit Cards

  • Andrew June 3, 2017 at 3:33 am

    I do hope TapJets and U.S Judicial System throws the book at this disgraceful Nigerian.Makes other nations tar us with the same brush, because of the actions of an animal like this.

  • Henri June 3, 2017 at 4:11 am

    All the palm wine rappers tapping into people’s stories aka ‘blessings’ una Wehdone o!
    If this is true then it’s really sad.

  • Ottawa Queen June 3, 2017 at 4:12 am

    Na today? Dem plenty o. Search well pls. Smh! What a shame!!!

  • Lola cool j June 3, 2017 at 4:37 am

    By force flexin gone wrong,

    • Zito June 3, 2017 at 4:49 am

      Asin eh!

      The adage …

      “Cut your cloth according to your size”

      .. no enter him head.

  • Eme June 3, 2017 at 4:40 am

    Most you enter private jet,it’s really sad.u can’t out smart dis ppl,#cheapshowoff

