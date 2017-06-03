BellaNaija

New Music: Emtee – Corner Store

South African Rapper – Emtee, returns with a Tweezy produced tune titled “Corner Store”. “Corner Store” is the new single by the Ambitiouz Entertainment superstar, a follow up to his recent single “Ghetto Hero“.

