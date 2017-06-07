BellaNaija

Inspired!

New Music: Trafic feat. 2Baba – Gozie

07.06.2017 at By Leave a Comment

BellaNaija - New Music: Trafic feat. 2Baba - Gozie

After taking a break, Bandwagon/323 Entertainment act Trafic teams up with the legendary 2Baba on his new joint titled “Gozie“, produced by Spellz.

Get “Gozie” here

Listen to “Gozie” below

css.php
MENU BellaNaija