New Video: Ebisan – Ice Cold Water

08.06.2017

Ebisan, the beautiful songstress returns with the visuals to “Ice Cold Water” , the first single off her debut Album, “Finally Here“.  The song was produced by Aristokrat‘s In house maestro, Leriq and shot by MEX.

