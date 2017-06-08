Dammy Krane drops New Single “On Point” | Listen on BN

Away from all the court troubles, Usual Suspekt Dammy Krane celebrates his freedom by unleashing a brand new fire single dubbed “On Point“, teaming up with producer; Kenny Wonder.
Listen and Download below:
Inspired!
08.06.2017 at By BellaNaija.com 1 Comment
hmmn. ko ye mi mo o.