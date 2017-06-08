BellaNaija

Inspired!

Dammy Krane drops New Single “On Point” | Listen on BN

08.06.2017 at By 1 Comment

BellaNaija - Dammy Krane celebrates Release with New Single "On Point" | Listen on BN

Away from all the court troubles, Usual Suspekt Dammy Krane celebrates his freedom by unleashing a brand new fire single dubbed On Point, teaming up with producer; Kenny Wonder.

Listen and Download below:

Download

1 Comments on Dammy Krane drops New Single “On Point” | Listen on BN
css.php
MENU BellaNaija