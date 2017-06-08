“I do not do fraud” – Dammy Krane Releases Official Statement | WATCH

Singer Dammy Krane has released an official statement following his arrest and subsequent release.
He thanked his fans, friends and parents for their undying support and assistance, saying that he is not a fraudster.
He also explained that he knew nothing about the incident as his flight details were handled by the agents who turned out to be fraudulent.
Watch video below:
The truth is that most of us haven’t given this guy the privilege of being innocent until proven guilty. His troubles fit neatly into our ‘celebrities living fake lives’ narrative and so it has been easy to believe in his guilt.
It’s human nature to have an opinion, but now that we have an unambiguous denial from him in the absence of actual public evidence contradicting his claims, we should probably all just give the guy a break and let the judicial system do what it does best. It seems like a fairly straightforward defense that shouldn’t take much time to prove or disprove.
Story man. Before was he going to come and admit that he does fraud ? You were posing in private jet but you didn’t know it was fraud ? Oshey Jay Z, Bill Gates, taty billion for the akant. You can afford private jet that’s why you entered. Smhpls yo sit down somewhere
see heen, i am jst tayad of our celebrities with fake life, fake news and all, al is hash tags are now #nofakelove, i am guessing that is the new song he wants to release, the mug shot was questionable in the first place, i wont b surprised if this is all fake news in the first place, afterall, one lied and fake his death just to release a song, these ppl wanna trend by fire by force, make dem sha remeber falz song that said”even if you fake your death,you still fit no blow” but then again, e fit be true ooo hahahah, abegs, nothing concern me, make all of dem chop bone hehehehe
But I believe him . wait until you’ re being disgraced publicly when you know you are innocent . Have some sympathy here Nigerians!!!!