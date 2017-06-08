“I do not do fraud” – Dammy Krane Releases Official Statement | WATCH

Singer Dammy Krane has released an official statement following his arrest and subsequent release.

He thanked his fans, friends and parents for their undying support and assistance, saying that he is not a fraudster.

He also explained that he knew nothing about the incident as his flight details were handled by the agents who turned out to be fraudulent.

Watch video below:

