Dammy Krane Released on Bail, to Appear in Court June 23

Nigerian pop singer Dammy Krane who was arrested in Miami, U.S. on allegations of Grand Theft, Credit Card Fraud and Identity Theft has been released from jail after fulfilling his bail conditions.

According to the Miami-Dade County Criminal Justice Online System, Dammy Krane was released after appearing for a Nebbia Hearing on Tuesday.

He was admitted to a bail of $7,500 and is expected to go in for a court hearing on June 23 with his new defense attorney, Courtney Erik.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges which included Grand Theft/Arm/Cons, Credit Card/Forgery (Felony). He has demanded for a trial by jury and also chose the option of non-waiver pre-trial conference.

According to Africa Music Law, Dammy Krane’s alleged co-conspirator Ilochonwu, Gabriel Chukwuebuka has a rap sheet/criminal history. Court documents revealed that he was arrested circa April 2017, and was released on a felony bond on April 22, 2017.

Ilochonwu’s is expected to appear in court on June 22, 2017.