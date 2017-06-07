Olorogun is 70! Listen to A Teaser From The New Episode of Radio Drama ‘LAGOSA’ on BN

Olorogun played by Olu Jacobs is 70! The family is gathered to celebrate the life of their great patriarch.

Meet the grandchildren, Tunde and Hannah, played by Adeolu Adefarasin and Oludara Egerton-Shyngle, who came to celebrate the big day with him.

The radio drama is set in Eko Atlantic City and follows the story of Michael Babatunde, the first Mayor of Eko Atlantic, who has been deposed from office and wants to get his seat back.

LAGOSA airs on Cool FM, Lagos- 8:45pm; Abuja – 7:45pm; PH- 5pm.

