Lupita Nyong’o, Mahershala Ali & Danny Glover Set to Star in New Film ‘4:44’ | Watch Teaser

Recently, billboards with the message “4:44” have been popping up around New York City, causing fans to speculate about a new Jay Z album while some said it had something to do with Beyonce‘s unborn twins.

Finally, we know what it’s about!

During the NBA Finals game which ended early this morning, a trailer for 4:44 aired.

The mysterious, black and white clip showed Mahershala Ali as a boxer and Danny Glover as his coach and according to the credits at the end, Lupita Nyong’o is also slated to appear.

4:44 appears to be a Tidal exclusive film in partnership with Sprint and has no release date yet.

Excited to bring @Sprint customers exclusive content through our partnership with @TIDALHiFi – more news coming tomorrow!! pic.twitter.com/YIbZ4h5Zoq — MarceloClaure (@marceloclaure) June 8, 2017

Video Credit: Twitter | @marceloclaure