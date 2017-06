Congrats JamJam!

Tiwa Savage has shared some really cute photos on her Instagram page to celebrate her son, Jamil’s end of the year graduation ceremony.

At the ceremony, he was awarded a certificate of achievement, which he happily handed over to his proud dad Tee Billz.

She shared the photo above and captioned it: End of year graduation today … so proud of my lil handsome man.We are so fly huh JamJam? 😍

See photo below

Photo Credit: Instagram|@tiwasavage