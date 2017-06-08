Patrick Doyle, Liz Benson, Osas Ajibade & More Star in New Film ‘Idahosa Trails’ | See B.T.S Photos

Idahosa Trails is about the coincidental experience of an American Journalist Thomas Book played by David Schifter who seeks to interview a reputable preacher Idahosa based on his perception of the latter’s role in the miraculous recovery of a popular chief in Benin City, whose recovery happened spontaneously after six years in a coma.

Led on by the Chief’s testimony, Thomas Book sets out to find the man whose name “Ida eh’ Osa” was mentioned during his interview with the Chief.

He is introduced to a young pastor Pastor Osas played by Kunle Idowu who obliges to be of assistance in getting Thomas Book, to encounter the man called Idahosa.

Thomas Book sets out on an adventure to get a remarkable story but ends up having an encounter that would change his life forever.

Idahosa Trails which is being shot by Stanlee Ohikhuare features Nollywood stars such as Veteran actress Liz Benson, Patrick Doyle, Kunle Idowu popularly known as Frank Donga, Osas Ajibade and more.

