Ryan Lochte and his fiancée, Kayla Rae Reid, welcomed a healthy baby boy this morning.

Their son, Caiden Zane Lochte, who was born at 5:46 a.m this morning is the first child for the Olympian and the Model, who got engaged in October and announced Kayla was pregnant in December.

The proud Father shared the post below on his Instagram page

Congrats to the couple!

Photo Credit: Instagram|@ryanlotche