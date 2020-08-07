It’s a Baby Boy for Ahmed Musa & Wife Juliet

Super Eagles player Ahmed Musa and his wife Juliet Ejue have a huge reason to smile: they just birthed a baby boy!

The couple got married in 2017 and welcomed their first child, a boy, in 2018.

Musa shared the news on his Instagram with a photo of his wife cradling her baby bump.

He wrote:

Life is indeed a gift and Allah has decided to give us a gift that can’t be bought with money 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 He decided to bless my family this morning with a bouncing baby Boy 🤱🤱🤱🤱⁣

Mother, baby are doing well 😊😊😊 Thank you for all your prayers and support always. ❤️

Photo Credit: ahmedmusa718