PUMA Nigeria supports Troost-Ekong’s charity match, highlighting its commitment to football in Nigeria

PUMA Nigeria, alongside its official retail partner Persianas Retail (PRL), sponsored the Troost Ekong Foundation Charity Match at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on June 2nd, 2024. The event marked the inauguration of the Foundation, which focuses on uplifting Nigerian youth through sports, education, and the development of schools and orphanages.

The charity match united legendary footballers like Daniel Amokachi, Vincent Enyeama, and Ahmed Musa with renowned celebrities like Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Falz, Sabinus, and Odumodublvck. The electrifying energy on the pitch was a grand celebration of sportsmanship and entertainment.





As a leading sportswear brand in Nigeria, PUMA’s sponsorship is a reflection of its unwavering commitment to deliver and support the growth of sports in the country. PUMA Nigeria recognizes the power of sports to inspire, unite, and empower individuals and communities.

We at PRL are excited to partner with the Troost Ekong Foundation for their Inaugural Charity Match. As a brand committed to fostering sporting excellence and social responsibility, this collaboration shows PUMA’s dedication to support the growth of football and talent in Nigeria, as well as promote inclusivity, athlete empowerment and community development through sport said Ayo Amusan, Founder and CEO of PRL

PUMA Nigeria is among the organizations involved in football development across the country. Their support extends beyond high-profile events, with involvement in grassroots initiatives that provide resources for young players. Sponsoring the Troost Ekong charity match is one way they contribute to the football scene in Nigeria.

Customers can purchase the official jerseys worn by the players here

Founded in 2009, Persianas Retail (PRL) has become one of the largest retailers of sporting goods in Nigeria. As the exclusive retail partner for PUMA and Lacoste brands, PRL offers a diverse selection of sportswear and apparel through its 13 PUMA, Lacoste, and The Mix stores.

They prioritize providing customers with innovative shopping experiences, driving the retail culture in Nigeria forward through their commitment to innovation.

