A Commitment to Empowerment: Sanlam Nigeria Hosts her Maiden Children's Day FunFair!

17 seconds ago

Sanlam Nigeria marked a significant milestone in its commitment to children’s welfare with the successful inauguration of her maiden edition of the Children’s Day Funfair which took place in Lagos with the aim of providing a secure, entertaining, and nurturing environment for the children.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Sanlam Life Insurance, Nigeria, Tunde Mimiko, emphasized that this inaugural edition is just the beginning of a larger initiative. Mimiko expressed Sanlam Nigeria’s ambition to extend the reach of the Children’s Day Funfair across various states in the country overtime.

As part of our commitment to empowering and nurturing every child, Sanlam is thrilled to announce that this inaugural event is just the beginning of a series of Children’s Day celebrations. We aim to extend this initiative to different states across Nigeria, ensuring that children from diverse backgrounds have the chance to experience the joy and a sense of belonging, Mimiko stated.

According to him, Sanlam takes the fundamental human right of children keenly, hence the introduction of the FlexiEdu Plan – an insurance plan that covers the education of children at all levels even when the eventuality happens. Parents can be sure nothing affects their children’s education and their future ambitions.

The funfair featured an array of exciting activities like interactive and educational games to arts and crafts performances. The event offered different opportunities for children to engage, learn, and have fun with their parents/wards. It was truly an enriching experience for both the children and their families.

As advocates for children’s rights and well-being, Sanlam Nigeria reaffirmed its commitment to supporting initiatives that empower and uplift the younger generation. By hosting the Children’s Day Funfair, Sanlam not only celebrated the spirit of childhood but also demonstrated its dedication to creating a brighter future for children across Nigeria.

 

 

 

 

