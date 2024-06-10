‘Connected’: Lost In Lagos Plus Magazine Releases Their June Issue

Top 10 Places to Work Remotely from in Lagos

Remote work has always been a thing; it was mostly how freelancers and entrepreneurs were known to work and was seen as a perk of those jobs—the freedom to work from anywhere or on the go.

During the COVID era, more companies in the corporate and tech world embraced remote work, which became the norm. Working remotely from cafes or co-working spaces in Lagos can be a great way to stay productive while enjoying a change of scenery.

Here’s a list of the top 10 places to work remotely from in Lagos:

Pause Café

Pause Café offers a cosy and relaxed ambience, perfect for focusing on work while enjoying a cup of coffee. The café also has a great Wi-Fi connection and comfortable seating. Plus, it’s quiet so you won’t be disturbed during work hours.

Address: The Palms Shopping Mall, 1 Bisway St, Maroko, Lekki | Tel: 08187380000 | IG: @pause_cafeespressobar

Top Beans

Top Beans has a modern and vibrant outlook that makes you feel comfortable enough to get a ton of work done. The space is conducive to both focused work and casual meetings. You are sure to get great coffee and healthy snacks.

Address: 1436, Sanusi Fafunwa Street, Victoria Island | Tel: 0811 588 8885 | IG: @topbeans.lagos

Dream Coffee

If you are looking for a home away from home where you can work, this is your go-to. It has an artistic feel that helps you stay vibrant and productive. It’s an ideal space for freelancers and creative professionals.

Address: 14 Wole Olateju Crescent, Off Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1 | Tel: 08170000037 | IG: @dreamcoffeelagos

Café One

Sleek and professional are how you describe this spot. It takes on the concept of a café and coworking space in one. You are sure of good internet, ample power outlets, great seats and a professional ambience. One of the best things about this spot is that it fosters networking with other creatives and professionals.

Address: Lennox Mall, Lekki Phase 1 3rd Floor, E-Center, 1/11 Commercial Avenue, Yaba | 4th floor, King’s Deck Plaza, 6a Alternative Route, Behind Atlantic Mall, Chevron Drive, Lekki. (Multiple locations) | Email: [email protected] | IG: @cafeonenig

Dulce Café

Tasty pastries, quality coffee, and a pleasant environment encompass a great remote work location and this place checks out on all three. It is chic, inviting and perfect for a productive workday.

Address: 15 Glover Road, Ikoyi | Tel: 0704 916 2291 | IG: @dulcecafeng

Ouida Lagos

Ouida Lagos is a bookstore and café combined. It’s a quiet space with good coffee and free Wi-Fi, which makes it ideal for book lovers, readers, and remote workers.

Address: 3c, Oba Dosumu, Off Isaac John, Ikeja GRA | Tel: 0809 465 9313 | IG: @ouida_lagos

Maison Kayser

As it’s popularly known, Eric Kayser is a great spot for working while enjoying delicious food, freshly baked goods or even great artisanal coffee.

Address: Alliance Française, 9 Osborne Road, Ikoyi | 864A, Bishop Aboyade Cole, Victoria Island | Tel: 09060004887, 09060007275 | IG: @maisonkayser_ng

XO Bakery

Xo Bakery has a cosy and friendly vibe, making it the perfect place to work or meet a client. It has a variety of pastries, cakes, sandwiches, waffles and cocktails that you can enjoy while getting work done.

Address: 4a Akin Olugbade Street, Victoria Island | Tel: 09091111902 | IG: @xobakery

The Garden Ikoyi

The Garden Ikoyi is an open-air garden cafe with a tranquil setting, decent Wi-Fi, and a relaxing atmosphere. If you’d like to work in a space that connects you to nature, or you are just a lover of nature, here’s your spot.

Address: 8, Bayo Kuku, and Ikoyi | Tel: 0816 215 9198 | IG: @thegardenikoyi

Delis Café

Delis Café has a unique atmosphere that can boost productivity and creativity. It has an urban or stylish space where you can get coffee, and a variety of food options making it a conducive working environment suitable for both solo work and meetings.

Address: 1291 Akin Adesola, Victoria Island | Tel: 0906 666 6667 | IG: @delis_cafelagos

Top 5 Work-friendly Spots for Digital Nomads in Abuja

Remote work, once a novelty, is progressively evolving as a norm in Abuja. As the capital adapts to the digital age, it offers digital nomads a dynamic landscape of work and adventure.

From chic cafés to serene coworking spaces, each locale promises a unique blend of comfort, connectivity, productivity, and community – essential ingredients for the modern-day digital nomad.

Here are top five work-friendly spots (in no particular order) in Abuja for the digitally inclined.

Habil Café

Habil Café provides a sublime atmosphere that evokes a homey feeling, perfect for work and leisure. The ambience enhances the charm, creating an ideal haven for those who prefer a more subdued setting offering relaxation and productivity.

Address: 7, Atakpame Street Off Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, Wuse 2 | Tel: 08169990385, 08098809900 | IG: @habilcafe_abuja

Café De Vie

Café De Vie is an artistic space with a cosy “café in the attic” setting with charming books and decor, showcasing a great art aesthetic, lovely meals, and a perfect setup for remote work.

Address: 12, Amazon Street, Maitama | Tel: 08166666696 | IG: @cafe_de_vie

Lomo Coffee and Restaurant

Lomo Coffee and Restaurant is a library-themed gem with an enchanting, smoky ambience. It’s a serene spot perfect for reading with a wide range of books and getting quick work done.

Address: 107, Ebitu Ukiwe Street, Jabi | Tel: 07083222212 | IG: @lomoabujang

Flour

Flour is one of Abuja’s visually appealing restaurants that exudes a charming, nostalgic atmosphere with its floral decor and aesthetics. It’s an ideal spot to work undisturbed for hours, perfect for solo and group hangouts.

Address: Cappador Mall, Maitama | Tel: 08155555615, 09036333591 | IG: @flour_abuja

The Living Room