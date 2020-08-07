DJ Kaywise Gave His Mum the Perfect Birthday Gift – A Car

Nigerian Disc Jockey, DJ Kaywise is in a grateful mood, as he celebrates the birthday of the most important woman in his life, his mum.

To mark his mum’s birthday, the DJ decided to surprise her with an SUV.

In sharing the news on Instagram DJ Kaywise posted photos of the car, the sweet moment alongside a sweet caption:

Happy birthday once again mum I love you !!! thank you for everything ❤️❤️❤️ #MamaOkiki #MamaIbeji #MamaKaywise #MamaThai #Okiki @shotbythai 😁 we did it !!! 🙏😇

See the sweet moment: