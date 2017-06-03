New Video: Mr Eazi – Billboards (Freestyle)

As Mr Eazi counts to dropping “Short Skirt” video on Monday, he decides to release this mellow trap-soulish freestyle “Billboards“from the Archives! Produced by Adey.
Hit Play below:
Inspired!
03.06.2017 at By BellaNaija.com Leave a Comment
